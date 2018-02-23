Scene in New Albany | March 2018

Scene at the Dr. Keith Berend talk, Chilly Chili Mile and 24-Hour Theatre at New Albany High School

Innovative Approaches for Treating Arthritis: It's Happening in New Albany, presented by Dr. Keith Berend of Joint Implant Surgeons

Chilly Chili Mile

24-Hour Theatre at New Albany High School

