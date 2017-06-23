Scene in New Albany | July 2017

Marburn Academy's 35th Annual Gala

Photo courtesy of Betsy Jane Photography and Marburn Academy

Head of School Jamie Williamson speaks about the Marburn Academy mission of celebrating students who learn differently.

Photo courtesy of Betsy Jane Photography and Marburn Academy

Jen Hack, Kelley Douglas, Shelley Meyer and Maria Durant enjoy the evening, which included a silent and live auction, gift card pull and wine pull.

Photo courtesy of Betsy Jane Photography and Marburn Academy

Marburn basketball coach Tony Brown, former board member Les Bostic, current board member Yvette McGee Brown, and guest Lisa and Jeff Norris.

Photo courtesy of Betsy Jane Photography and Marburn Academy

Sam Goodrow, Continental Office graphic designer Elisabeth Goodrow, Liz Ralston and Continental Office account executive Hugh Ralston. Continental Office provided furniture and design within the new Marburn Academy building.

2017 Honor Ride Ohio

Photo courtesy of Project Hero

Crowds gather to watch the bikers race in the Honor Ride Ohio

Photo courtesy of Project Hero

Bikers in the Honor Ride pose for a group photo

Photo courtesy of Project Hero

A biker representing the Navy throws a peace sign while riding in the race.

Photo courtesy of Project Hero

Children hand a medal to a biker

Photo courtesy of Project Hero

A biker smiles while holding up their medal.

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

Photos courtesy of Patrick Gallaway and Todd Sloan

New Albany Middle School presents Grease

Photos courtesy of Patrick Gallaway and Todd Sloan

New Albany High School commencement

Photos courtesy of Patrick Gallaway and Todd Sloan

Author visit: Lauren Castillo

Photos courtesy of Patrick Gallaway and Todd Sloan

A visit from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

