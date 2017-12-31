Resident’s positivity never faltered after major accident

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rosemarie Bauer Rosemarie Bauer and the Plain Township Fire Department squad that saved her life pose with the ambulance in which she was transported to the hospital following her accident.

I wouldn’t tell this story if it didn’t need to be told.

One year ago, on a beautiful fall morning, I was returning home from walking my dog, Toby, when the unthinkable happened. I was crossing the street, heading home, and an SUV ran into me. Toby made it to the curb unscathed. I did not.

I sustained a traumatic brain injury and a broken collarbone, which required surgery and a plate. I returned home after weeks in the hospital. A lot of therapy has been required and I have had many side effects from the accident, but I am alive.

My goal is to return to 100 percent, no matter how long it takes. To meet this challenge, I have had to overcome many obstacles in order to regain my strength and improve my stamina. I approached the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany to help me achieve my goals.

At the center, I work with caring, professional therapists who know how to treat my condition. The schedule has been easy to maintain because of the center’s convenient location. Convenience was essential, as I was not able to drive for six months after the accident. I easily attend my therapy sessions, which I have been doing since November 2016.

I have reduced the number of therapy sessions as I progress. Now I attend therapy once per month. Since the center offers a variety of good health measures, I also use their other services in order to regain a healthy lifestyle. For example, I attend the Zen and Meditation class and receive massage therapy.

In addition to the excellent care I have received, the center is a beautiful, state-of-the-art health center that I enjoy going to, instead of a hospital or rehab center. Together, the environment and team I work with help me stay motivated and achieve my fitness goals.

I want to return to the New Albany Walking Club on Sunday mornings, because I was an avid walker prior to my accident. I also want to participate in the New Albany Walking Classic, which was previously an annual event for me. Although I am unable to walk long distances yet, the center’s team of experts is helping me make this goal a reality.

My time at the center has been crucial to my recovery. I have a positive outlook for the future, thanks in part to the enthusiasm and encouragement from the center’s therapists and instructors. Part of overcoming any obstacle is surrounding oneself with the right team. That’s why the center has been important for me.

Above all, I hope my story can help others who are facing challenges. I have learned a lot during the past year recovering from this accident, and I can tell you one thing.

Life is so very precious. Enjoy every day.

Rosemarie Bauer is a New Albany resident and longtime Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany member. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

