Nutrition during pregnancy is vital for the baby and mom

To be an expecting parent in today’s world of seemingly limitless information can be overwhelming. Making decisions that will affect another living being is daunting, especially when there are so many conflicting theories on how to parent and prepare for a baby.

Baseline Before Baby

So, how does nutrition come into play if a couple is trying to get pregnant? Before you even start to consider adjusting your diet, you should evaluate your current habits. It’s no surprise that a lot of people aren’t following perfectly balanced diets in general, let alone when they are trying to conceive.

“You should be trying to achieve a healthy, balanced diet at all times. You should evaluate your eating habits and see what oversights you have in your diet,” says Dr. Delois Teague of Women’s Care Center in New Albany. “One should adjust eating salty, fatty, spicy and high caloric foods (when pregnant or conceiving). A great guide is to choose from the five food groups; fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy.”

Teague also mentions that dietary adjustments should be started at least three months prior to pregnancy, including the introduction of prenatal vitamins or folic acid. As for beverages, water, milk and juice are great choices.

The nutritional value of following a healthy, balanced diet is important, but you should be mindful of portion control as well.

“Eating a balanced diet helps you reach a healthy weight. This will help in your chances of conception,” says Teague. “Weight varies in women. … The majority of an estimated 30 percent of obese women in the U.S. have no problem conceiving, but we have growing evidence that obesity can interfere with ovulation.”

If one’s menstruation cycle lasts 28 days on average, ovulation is most likely, but not always, occurring regularly. Ovulation may not occur if you are overweight or underweight, but for pregnancy, that weight may not be a certain body mass index. See the sidebar for the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ recommended guidelines for weight gain during pregnancy, which is based on the expecting mother’s pre-pregnancy weight.

Eating for Two?

Once pregnant, many women take the opportunity to indulge in large portions and cravings, under the impression that is normal pregnancy behavior. An average woman needs about 2,200 calories per day, and expectant mothers should only consume about 300 more calories during pregnancy.

“The goal is always a balanced diet to normalize your sugar levels and provide the nutrients that your growing baby needs,” says Teague. “‘Eating for two’ is a misnomer. Eating healthy is the goal.”

According to Teague, cravings are caused by hormonal changes, but may also be secondary to deficits in your diet. Pregnancy can also change the way foods taste and smell, so cravings for different types of foods and even non-foods may occur. Ultimately, the goal is to not let cravings replace good nutrition.

“For foods such as spicy, salty, fatty and unhealthful snacks, moderation is key. Another option is to try to replace them with healthier substitutions,” says Teague. “As your baby grows, gastric indigestion can occur with the pregnant uterus pushing the stomach upwards. If a craving is a non-food, discuss it with your doctor. Eating (and craving) things like dirt and ice can be secondary to a larger problem.”

Not all women have an increased appetite when pregnant, though. Often, morning sickness deters expecting mothers from eating at all. To decrease nausea, there are several options.

Teague suggests small, frequent meals, dry toast, Gatorade or popsicles. Ginger products including candy, drinks, pops and tea can also help settle the stomach. If you try these things and nausea persists, there are some over-the-counter medications and prescription drugs that you can discuss with your doctor.

What Not to Eat

There are certain things that a pregnant woman should seriously avoid eating or consuming including alcohol, excessive caffeine, tobacco and any illicit drugs. In addition to these substances, there are also less obvious foods to avoid when pregnant.

“There are some fish that have harmful levels of mercury, which may negatively affect (the fetus’) brain function. Some of these are tuna, swordfish, shark, sea bass and grouper,” says Teague.

One should also avoid raw meats and fish, including sushi. Contrary to popular belief, deli meats can be eaten, but they should be cooked thoroughly.

According to Teague, most women overlook calcium, vitamin D and iron. She credits this mostly to diet or secondary to monthly hormonal changes. Folic acid should also be taken prior to and throughout pregnancy.

“This vitamin, along with DHEA, will help reduce birth defects of the brain and spine. Most prenatal vitamins will include these,” says Teague.

Recommended Recipe

Correcting or adjusting your diet can be really hard to do, especially when you are facing other stressors such as worrying about your pregnancy. Time is often the greatest obstacle preventing people from making healthy dietary changes. If you can make the time to sit down and plan healthful, tasty meals, the rest falls into place. Teague shared a recipe that’s packed full of nutrients and flavor.

Red Cabbage and Green Apples:

Sauté ¼ cup of onions and 2 cloves of garlic in 2 Tbsp. of olive oil Add sliced red cabbage until crisp Add 2 Tbsp. of Worcestershire and 2 Tbsp. of sesame oil sauce Slice 1 Granny Smith apple and add Serve hot

Pregnancy Weight Gain Guidelines: American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Pre-Pregnancy Weight: Underweight

BMI: < 18.5

Recommended weight gain: 20-40 lbs.

Pre-Pregnancy Weight: Normal Weight

BMI: 18.5-24.9

Recommended weight gain: 25-35 lbs.

Pre-Pregnancy Weight: Overweight

BMI: 25-29

Recommended weight gain: 15-25 lbs.

Pre-Pregnancy Weight: Obese