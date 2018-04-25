New scientific finding: explains changes in phenotypes

For the average person, the idea of changing one’s gene sequence may sound completely unreachable. However, the world of science is always one step ahead, and a big recent discovery can apply to all, science-minded or not.

A Developing Concept

According to a review article in Toxicology Mechanisms and Methods, the term “epigenetics” was created by C.H. Waddington in 1942, focusing heavily on development and steering clear of genetics. However, with new discoveries and extensive research, the definition of epigenetics has changed drastically over the last 70 years.

Today, epigenetics is defined as a process that allows for gene modifications, focusing on switching certain external genes on and off or up and down. External genes refer to one’s phenotype or, more simply, physical features. According to the Handbook of Epigenetics, the process of epigenetics requires no harm to DNA sequences. Moreover, the main concern of epigenetics is focused on altering one’s phenotype.

A Microscopic Process

With 25,000 genes in human DNA, gene alteration may seem impossible. However, the study of epigenetics has brought scientists one step closer to the largest finding since the discovery of DNA itself.

Methyl groups, which include carbon and hydrogen, and histones, proteins found in the human body, are two tags that have been discovered through epigenetics research. Providing instructions and determining the modification of a gene, each tag plays a different role, with methyl groups turning genes on and off and histones determining if genes should go up or down. Therefore, the alterations of these tags can lead to changes in one’s phenotype, possibly altering the physical features one was born with.

Your Genes, Your Choices

In addition, epigenetics studies how lifestyle can affect our gene expression, with some genes more expressed than others depending on lifestyle choices. Different lifestyle factors can play a role in altering genes, often triggering the two tags mentioned above. Examples include diet and exercise, stress levels, relationships, and sleep cycles. All of these factors affect how different genes are expressed, with some damaging DNA and altering more than one type of gene.

