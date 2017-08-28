New Albany recognized for advancing health in city

The City of New Albany was among only 16 communities statewide to be honored with a Healthy Community Award presented by the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Bureau of Creating Healthy Communities. Of those 16 communities, New Albany was one of only two that met four different criteria related to the award.

Creating Healthy Communities is committed to establishing a statewide culture of health by preventing and reducing chronic disease within Ohio’s various cities, activating communities to improve access to healthful food and the affordability of healthful food choices, increasing opportunities for physical activity, and assuring tobacco-free living where Ohioans live, work and play. No city was recognized for assuring tobacco-free living, but New Albany has made strides by not allowing smoking in public places or the sale of tobacco products to anyone younger than 21 years of age.

Similar to the Creating Healthy Communities commitment statewide, Healthy New Albany Inc. is a local nonprofit whose mission is to create a culture of health in New Albany. This mission embraces healthy living through community activities, events, and personalized wellness and disease prevention programs. Healthy New Albany, which is organized and managed by a small group of individuals and a larger group of community volunteers, holds offices at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany. This organization spearheaded New Albany’s application for the Healthy Community Award.

“I’m excited for what the award represents for our city. The award was based on objective criteria and quantifiable results recognizing New Albany as a leader in health initiatives,” says Dr. Phil Heit, director of Healthy New Albany. “Our organization offers multiple community wellness programs at the Heit Center in combination with exceptional fitness facilities and medical experts available to help community members set and meet appropriate long-term health goals.”

Stop in at the Heit Center or visit www.heitcenter.com or www.healthynewalbany.org to learn more about the award and the community programs coordinated by Healthy New Albany.

Drug Drop Box Now Permanently Located at New Albany Police Station

Another recent healthy community commitment New Albany made was the establishment of a permanent drug drop box in the police station lobby at 50 Village Hall Rd. This secure drug box provides residents with a 24/7 convenient location to drop off their undesired or expired prescription drugs.

While illegal drugs such as heroin, hallucinogens and amphetamines often grab headlines, prescription drugs are abused even more because of their accessibility. Multiple drug-focused research websites estimate that more than half of prescription drug abusers, particularly teenagers, get their drugs from friends or relatives. This drug drop box will allow residents to dispose of their unused prescription and over-the-counter drugs safely, keeping the drugs out of the hands of those who may abuse them.

Staff at the Heit Center initially broached the idea of a community drug drop box in late 2016. After researching the issue, it became evident that while a drug drop box wouldn’t work at the Heit Center, the community could benefit from a drug drop box at the police station.

Accepted drugs for the drop box include prescription pills, over-the-counter pills and FDA pills for animals. Syringes, illegal drugs and liquid drugs are not accepted, but liquid drugs can be disposed of in cat box filler and thrown away with the trash. All meds dropped into the box will be incinerated. Disposal of medications will remain anonymous and no personal information will be taken. The drop box is not for use by local doctors’ offices.

Scott McAfee is public information officer for the City of New Albany. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

