New Albany gains city arboretum status

Even a casual observer would likely take note of the beauty and serenity of our community and our vast, well-treed landscape. So it should come as no surprise that New Albany has been recognized as a Tree City USA community for most of this decade.

Now, thanks to our public service staff, New Albany recently achieved official status as a city arboretum through a program developed by Joy Morton, the founder of Morton Salt. Morton’s father, J.S. Morton, served as Secretary of Agriculture from 1893-97 and was the originator of Arbor Day. In fact, the Morton family motto is “plant trees.”

The city celebrated its new status as a city arboretum by putting together a guided tour (as seen on the corresponding map) of one of New Albany’s best-kept secrets: the Arboretum at Swickard Woods. Located east of the Plain Township Aquatic Center and Wexner Pavilion, and north of the New Albany High School Veterans Field, this arboretum is home to more than 30 different kinds of trees, and numerous trail loops provide easy access to all of them.

Swickard Woods has a celebrated history in our community, and one of the trees along the trails is more than 300 years old. Naomi Swickard, a descendant of one of New Albany’s founders, and her husband, Jim Fodor, wanted to share their love for the beauty of their land with future generations. In 1994, they sold what is now known as Swickard Woods to what was then the Village of New Albany and New Albany-Plain Local Schools on the condition that the woodlands be preserved in a natural setting.

Today, with the city’s recent arboretum status and the natural beauty of the area shining through for all to enjoy, we hope our efforts would have made Naomi and Jim proud of what their land has become. Visiting the Swickard Woods arboretum is easy for walkers, families and anyone wanting to enjoy a little nature. Additionally, a monument to the family is on the trail just north of Veterans Field near one of the area’s wetlands.

“Trees provide many benefits to our community, from being part of a beautiful backdrop to playing a role in purifying our air and water,” says Public Service Director Mark Nemec. “We are excited to begin promoting different arboretum areas in New Albany, starting with Swickard Woods. This area is a community treasure.”

