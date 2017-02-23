NAPLS offers students the first meal of the day

× Expand Photo courtesy of New Albany-Plain Local School District

Though the jury is still out on whether breakfast is really the most important meal of the day, it’s at least as important as the other two.

A study published in Journal of School Health last year found a significant benefit in children who ate breakfast each morning. Those who ate breakfast saw lower dietary fat intake and less impulse eating in obese children. On the other hand, teenagers who skipped breakfast were found to eat more low-quality snacks that contained lower micronutrient profiles than those who ate breakfast each morning.

This study also reported numerous barriers to getting breakfast, including time, cost and even travel. For some living in New Albany, those barriers may apply, but the New Albany-Plain Local School District now has a program to fight back, starting at just $1.50.

“It has been a number of years, probably around (year) 2000, since we started the (breakfast) program. It is a very popular program, and at the high school and middle school level, there is great flexibility with the availability,” says Patrick Gallaway, director of communications for the district. “We would have kids who would be hungry throughout the morning due to not eating before school. They would wind up at times in the clinic for a stomachache or such. Some kids … were hungry, and we decided to make this available to all kids at a minimal price, or for those kids who may also qualify for free and reduced lunch. An empty stomach impacts learning, and our goal is to keep students focused in the classroom.”

Additionally, Gallaway says science has shown children with inadequate diets are not as focused in class, have more issues working with peers and may have further behavioral issues. Students who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program also qualify for breakfast. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. until lunch time and, as Gallaway notes, there is also the Breakfast Club, which allows parents to bring their children to school early to allow for more time to enjoy the first meal of the day.

“They have breakfast, and then they can play games with their friends, study or have social time prior to the school day,” says Gallaway. “It also provides a sense of security knowing that you can have breakfast provided at school. Students actually look forward to coming to school to receive breakfast, so this also helps with truancy issues. The kids really like it because it gives them a good start to their school day and offers some social time with their peers. Parents like it as well, especially if they may not have the time to make breakfast and need to get to work.”

As a New Albany High School graduate myself, I utilized this program when I was a student. I know firsthand how it provided an effective and efficient meal program before school started, while also allowing me to sleep in a little more each morning.

Because New Albany is a public school district, there are a few things the district is required to offer. For instance, the district must offer three of these four items: two ounces of whole grain, one cup of fruits or vegetables, and eight ounces of low-fat or fat-free milk.

A review study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition in 2010 laid out a large body of evidence suggesting the benefits of whole grain consumption, like New Albany offers. The report suggests evidence that whole grain consumption reduces cardiovascular disease and risk of type II diabetes. And among pediatricians, milk is proven to be a must. The state government is working to improve the breakfast nutrient profiles in kids, and New Albany is right alongside it.

However, kids will always be kids, and unhealthful options reign.

“We currently offer a variety of cereals, muffins, breakfast Danish, doughnuts, etc.,” says Gallaway. “Offerings must meet the calorie and nutritional value requirements. Based on school building, we also offer some variety with mini-pancakes and French toast sticks. We also have a non-blender smoothie made with low fat yogurt.”

This program has also expanded further in recent years, allowing for student involvement, and more options, within the program.

“One other interesting development … is the introductions of Jefferson's Java, the high school coffee house, which also features the daily breakfast items. Students are also involved in it, as they design the signage and such. It is pretty cool.”

