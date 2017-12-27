NAHS senior empowers herself and her peers

Leann Lofton, a senior at New Albany High School, is a true product of Ohio.

Born in Cincinnati and raised in Dayton, she and her family moved to New Albany when she was in seventh grade. As a middle schooler, moving to a new school in a new city wasn’t easy, but Lofton was determined to make it work.

“It was a huge adjustment for my family,” says Lofton. “New Albany has a beautiful exterior, but was not so beautiful and welcoming when I first arrived. Luckily for me, I made friends and adjusted within the year.”

Not only has Lofton adjusted to her new situation, she has thrived at New Albany High School. From her involvement with student council, Key Club and Well-Being Club to participating in the Student Advisory Board, Lofton has taken on many challenges. She has also read the morning announcements for the past two years and played an integral role in Black History Month assemblies.

Outside of school, Lofton participated in the YWCA Columbus Bright Futures leadership program. The program builds high school juniors’ leadership skills, and sessions cover topics such as social justice advocacy, leadership development, positive self-image, college prep and social media safety. Lofton says she found it extremely valuable, and participants “learned various things about (themselves) as well as how to handle certain life situations.”

Lofton took what she learned from the Bright Futures program and formed a club of her own; the Young Women’s Empowerment Club. She has enlisted the help of YWCA group leaders who hold discussions during monthly club meetings. The club aims to empower young women through self-awareness, covering self-defense, yoga, fitness and advocacy within the YWCA.

“Our club relates to mental health, physical health and emotional health,” says Lofton.

Lofton’s post-graduation plans are well underway and are, as expected, ambitious.

“I’d like to go to college and major in communications and minor in business,” she says.

Lofton says she hopes to eventually go into public relations or human resources, two fields that seem to match perfectly with her focus on connectivity to others and empowerment. Before she’s college-bound though, Lofton has her final year at NAHS to enjoy.

“New Albany is special for me because it has provided me with various opportunities of education, leadership and social atmospheres,” Lofton says.

Like so many of her NAHS classmates, Lofton is looking forward to Peace Week, when the high school celebrates culture, diversity and community in May.

“Honestly, for this last year, I just look forward to spending time with all my teachers and all of my friends,” she says. “I will miss New Albany for all the memories and people it has blessed me with.”

New Albany is special for me because it has provided me with various opportunities of education, leadership and social atmospheres.

Despite being wary after arriving in New Albany as a seventh-grader, Lofton says her views have flipped.

“My favorite place is our school,” she says, citing basketball and football games as some of her favorite activities to attend. “Life hasn’t always been easy, and it still isn’t, honestly. But I make the best of every situation and strive for greatness at all costs.”

Bob Valasek is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS