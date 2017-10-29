NA resident is an athlete regardless of his disease

Though most New Albany residents are familiar with the New Albany Walking Classic, they may not know the incredible stories of many participants.

At 30 years old, Ohio Chamber of Commerce’s Connor Berry has already participated in the Walking Classic eight consecutive times. Such dedication would be exceptional in any case, but it is even more impressive given the challenges he has faced.

“I have a condition called Addison’s disease,” says Berry. “I was diagnosed … at the age of 4 and I’ve been living with it ever since.”

Addison’s disease affects the production of certain hormones produced in the adrenal glands and can impact the body in many different ways. In Berry’s case, the disease has had both neurological and physical effects. Running has never been possible, which has made participation in exercise and sports much more difficult.

“For a long time, even up through high school, I’d never really thought I had any athletic abilities,” says Berry.

Still, he didn’t let any roadblocks stop him from getting involved in high school athletics. Though he couldn’t be on the field, Berry took the initiative to volunteer his time, making sure the organizational side of the team ran smoothly all year round, assisting a different sport during every season.

“For a while, I decided to do the next best thing and help out,” says Berry. “I graduated from New Albany (High School) and, while I was in high school, I helped out the football team, the basketball team and the women’s soccer team. They called me kind of New Albany’s sports manager.”

After graduating from high school, Berry still wanted to be an athlete. At the time, the goal seemed out of reach, but it all changed when Berry was introduced to the Walking Classic.

“There was always this struggle that I’d never be able to do sports, I’d never be able to compete,” he says. “So I decided to kind of challenge myself to get beyond that.”

× Expand Though his Addison's disease makes running impossible, Berry can - and does - walk, among other activities. The 2017 New Albany Walking Classic marked his eighth consecutive year participating.

In 2009, Berry was encouraged by his mother to try the then-10K walk. He decided to give it a try on a whim, and has never looked back.

“A big part of it was the mental aspect,” says Berry. “I felt, ‘OK, I’m going to get fit and do what I want to do. I’m going to be an athlete.’ Even though I do have a disability, I felt I could be like everybody else and compete on my own level.”

A long-standing tradition in Columbus, the Walking Classic has been getting people on their feet and walking for 13 years now. For some, that may be one of the only event walks they do that year, but for others, like Berry, it is a positive experience that can lead to many more.

“I got into walking, I would say, out of the spirit of community,” says Berry.

And that spirit, as well as his passion for service, led Berry to start volunteering for the New Albany Special Olympics in 2016.

“I had heard about Special Olympics through word of mouth through family and friends,” says Berry. “They were really encouraging me to get involved because they thought it would be something I would like to do and the fact that I have a physical disability would be kind of inspiring.”

Berry has been a volunteer coach for the New Albany Special Olympics’ flag football, track and field, and swimming teams for over a year now. He encourages the kids to challenge themselves athletically, just as he has for the past eight years.

“It’s awesome. It’s very rewarding,” says Berry.

Now, eight years after his first walk, Berry has done several different walks throughout Columbus, including the OhioHealth Capital City Quarter Marathon and the Emerald City Quarter Marathon.

“I believe that we have to keep challenging ourselves and growing,” says Berry. “We only have one life to live. We have to make the most of it.”

But he doesn’t just walk. Berry has moved on to include lap swimming, weightlifting and cycling in his exercise regimen. Though he is probably making cycling a priority as he trains for his next endeavor: 25 miles at Pelotonia.

“I’m kind of in the early phases of trying to get ready for Pelotonia,” says Berry. “Right now, my main goal is 2019 or 2020. … I would do it on a recumbent, where you’re sitting down lower to the ground.”

From being a sports team manager to becoming an athlete to coaching for the New Albany Special Olympics, it seems Berry’s athletic endeavors are just getting started. Who knows what he will be training for in 2021?

Valerie Mauger is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

