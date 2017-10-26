Meal planning can be made easy with local amenities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jacque Spurlock

As winter approaches and the evenings get darker, it can sometimes feel like there just aren’t enough hours in the day.

Flu season may be imminent, but the lead-up to the holidays can create such long to-do lists that we prioritize other things over making time to take good care of ourselves. It’s important to eat well, but the preparation of a home-cooked meal every night can be time-consuming.

Meal planning and prepping is a great way to free up some precious hours mid-week, without compromising on the hearty, wholesome meals we crave as the nights get colder. By utilizing the tools available in New Albany, such as the New Albany Farmers Market and New Albany Community Garden, meal prepping to create your own locally-sourced and homemade convenience food couldn’t be easier.

For the patient New Albany resident looking to put his or her green thumb to the test, registration for the New Albany Community Garden opens Nov. 1.

Sign up for your New Albany Community Garden plot at hna.recdesk.com.

Jacque Spurlock, vice president of the community garden, has found that since its opening in 2011, the 1,300-square-foot garden has grown from 16 to 48 plots, including the addition of the herb garden, which welcomes all members of the community to harvest.

The sense of community is strong at the garden, with every grower volunteering his or her time to keep the plots and surrounding area looking beautiful. The garden also hosts a special community work day every Earth Day, and invites guest speakers every spring to educate the community. The garden is also home to seven beehives, managed by local beekeeper Gene Pierce.

“He harvested (in the summer) and was able to give a batch of honey to each gardener,” says Spurlock.

Though gardeners can grow produce all year, it is advised that some varieties be covered during winter to help them last through frost. Winter harvests not only taste great, but save money on weekly shopping.

To meal preppers, Spurlock suggests blanching vegetables such as kale and freezing them in an ice cube tray. The cubes can be used later as a quick solution to adding a little greenery to a mid-week recipe.

Not everyone can boast a green thumb, but getting fresh, local ingredients is still easy in New Albany. The New Albany Farmers Market moves to the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany.

“Not only is it important that the growers and producers are behind the table representing their product, but that the products provide a variety for our patrons,” says market manager Kristina Jenny. “Meal prep can be made easy when local growers and producers come into our community.”

Along with the fresh produce, the market also offers a wide variety of already-prepared food, from baked goods, pastas and proteins to convenient foods such as chili, soups and pizza.

Planning and gathering ingredients is a crucial part of meal prepping, to ensure you have a wide variety of meals to look forward to and keep meals from getting bland. Conquer the shopping list and you’ll thank yourself mid-week when all peeling, chopping and other prep work is out of the way. Not to mention, clean-up throughout the week is a breeze, having cleaned everything during meal prep, allowing for precious free time that might not have been available otherwise.

Saving money and time is a major symptom of meal prep. Store additional portions in the fridge or freezer, and throw it in the microwave or oven for a healthful snack, rather than reaching for the bag of chips.

The time- and effort-saving benefits of meal prepping are not limited to dinner recipes. Healthful breakfast, lunch and even snack recipes can be prepared in advance, leaving you with more time, which could mean the difference between getting to sleep in a bit later, or even enabling you to squeeze in a morning workout.

A key to preparing food ahead of time is diligently marking perishable items. This includes when the item has been cooked and when it was put in the freezer.

Planning and prepping your meals in advance is an effective way to save time and money each week. Whether you prefer to grow your own food at the New Albany Community Garden or purchase from a local vendor at the New Albany Farmers Market, fresh is best. You’ll feel good supporting local, eating cleaner and saving yourself time during the week.

Sophia Fratianne is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

