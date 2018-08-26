Local student is a leader on and off the soccer field

× Expand This year, Fischer hopes to lead NAHS soccer to another conference championship win as well wok toward a state title.

Drew Fischer’s future includes the achievement of a dream he’s held and worked for as long as he can remember: playing Division I soccer at a prestigious university. Before he dons the Colgate University Raiders kit next year, Fischer will captain the New Albany High School men’s soccer team as a senior and play a vital role for the class of 2019 and New Albany community.

Fischer has attended New Albany schools since first grade. His family, which includes his mom, Susan; his dad, Brad; and his two younger brothers, Will and Jack; moved to New Albany from Medina.

“I love being a part of the New Albany community because of the great schools, teachers and staff, and the amazing community events and activities that bring us together,” he says.

Fischer’s high school soccer career has been a decorated one so far. He made the varsity team as a freshman, was named captain as a junior and made first team All-Ohio Capital Conference as well. Fischer is excited about his senior season, but as captain his focus is on the team.

Marcelo Dapino Drew Fisher's high school soccer career is marked not only by his talent, but by his leadership on he field.

“Our goals for this year are winning another conference championship, making a run at a state title and building upon three straight 10-win seasons,” he says.

Fitness has always been a priority for Fischer, and he knows that the physical and mental demands will be even higher as he moves on to college next year.

“My coaches and parents have always stressed a healthy lifestyle where I am aware of what I’m putting into my body and how much sleep I’m getting,” he says. “This becomes even more important as a Division I athlete in the future.”

Fischer typically spends 10-15 hours every week playing soccer, and there’s one area of his nutrition where he won’t compromise.

“I don’t drink soda,” he says. “I gave it up in eighth grade after doing a research project that analyzed the harmful effects of soda on the body.”

In addition to playing soccer for NAHS, Fischer also plays for a local club team, Ohio Premier. This past spring the team won the state championship and Fischer got the chance to see the country while traveling to Orlando, Las Vegas, North Carolina, Philadelphia, Detroit, St. Louis and Indianapolis for matches.

What sets Fischer apart from most student athletes is the way he excels as a student not only in the classroom, but also with the activities and organizations in which he’s involved. These include the Principal’s Student Advisory Board, National Honor Society, Youth in Government and the Ohio High School Athletic Association Student Leadership Conference.

Fischer is also a member of SOAR Leadership, a team that, according to the NAHS website, consists of a select group of students that demonstrates leadership, citizenship and compassion, and that is tasked with recognizing student and staff achievement.

× Expand Conference championship

“We look to recognize students with good grades, accomplishments in the classroom and in extracurricular activities, and be a positive influence in our school while promoting school spirit,” Fischer says.

As part of his role with SOAR, Fischer also served as the emcee for pep rallies. His biggest role on stage, however, came as the executive director of TEDxNewAlbany, New Albany’s own independently organized TED event run entirely by NAHS students. The event, now entering its seventh year, has grown each year in both attendance and renown.

× Expand Fischer acted as executive director of TEDxNewAlbany last year, which he says was difficult - but rewarding - to balance between his classwork and soccer.

“It was a big challenge balancing a large community event with school and soccer, but our event was very successful with around 300 attendees and eight terrific speakers at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts this April,” says Fischer. “One of the most rewarding experiences of my last few years in high school is seeing all of our team’s hard work during the year ending with a smooth event and talented speakers that engage our audience.”

Before Fischer leaves New Albany next year for upstate New York, he can be spotted around town, especially frequenting Eagles Pizza, a local favorite.

“Taco pizza, it is amazing and has changed my life for the better,” says Fischer.

Of course, he’ll also be volunteering at the New Albany Walking Classic or putting an exclamation point on his high school soccer career at Veterans Field at Eagle Stadium. Regardless of where he’s found, Fischer is likely to be making a positive impact on his community and those around him.

Bob Valasek is a contributing writer.