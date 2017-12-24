Local dietitian shares the importance of brain foods

Most people today are concerned with leading a healthy lifestyle, but living it out can be easier said than done.

Usually, making time for workouts in the midst of a busy schedule is the focus, but physical fitness isn’t the only component to a healthy lifestyle.

Diet has a major impact on the body, but many neglect the effects that are invisible to the naked eye. Though you can’t see it change in the mirror, the food you eat certainly has an effect on the brain.

“Let’s not forget that our brains are a part of our body, and so what is good for one part is good for another,” says Liz Weinandy, a registered dietitian at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany. “One thing to keep in mind is that our brain is over 60 percent fat, and we need the healthy fats found in most plant oils, fish, avocados, and nuts and seeds for a healthy brain.”

A Mediterranean diet heavy in fruits, vegetables, fish, legumes, whole grains and olive oil has been shown to be beneficial to brain health. Adding more of these foods to your diet is a step in the right direction, but there should also be a focus on reducing your intake of unhealthful alternatives.

“Limiting highly processed foods that are high in sugar, refined carbohydrates and fat like deep-fried foods, cookies and candy is also important to limit damage to our brains and body,” says Weinandy.

Weinandy frequently emphasizes the cognitive aspects of nutrition to her clients. She notes that the gut actually has influence on brain function, referring to the gut as the “second brain.”

“We know our gastrointestinal microbiome has an important influence when it comes to cognitive function, so we must take care of it,” says Weinandy. “The gut influences everything from anxiety to auto-immune diseases, and current research is still developing.”

So how do you take care of your gut? Including a variety of fibrous foods in your diet can help, as may fermented foods such as yogurt and kimchi. Fermented foods provide a source of probiotics and, often, prebiotics (food for the probiotics). Both of these are important for improving and maintaining optimal function of the microbiome.

“Fruits and vegetables in general are some of the most nutrient-rich foods that are still way under-consumed by Americans,” says Weinandy. “Specifically, dark leafy greens like spinach, kale and parsley. Also, berries, cruciferous vegetables (cabbage, cauliflower, kale, broccoli), and nuts and seeds like ground flax, walnuts and almonds are foods I like to see people try to include frequently and even daily in their meals and snacks.”

Transitioning your diet can be just as challenging as changing your physical fitness regimen. It’s a daunting task if you are trying to revamp your entire diet all at once, but simply focusing on adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet is a step in the right direction.

“Generally speaking, I find when people are focused on adding more healthful foods, the less healthful ones drop down or out, so it is a win-win,” says Weinandy.

The time and the energy that goes into preparing fresh, nutrient-dense foods is often the biggest deterrent when it comes to adopting healthier eating habits. This, combined with the fact that people tend to choose food based on cravings rather than on nutrition, makes processed and unhealthful food a first choice for many people.

That’s not to say that you won’t start craving healthful food once your body is used to getting it on a daily basis, but you should certainly start paying more attention to how many fruits and vegetables you are consuming, and aim for the recommended amount.

“I like to see people eat a fruit or vegetable, or both, at every meal and most snacks. The recommendation is five servings a day, but for cancer prevention and optimal health, double that is the goal,” says Weinandy.

For those who don’t have time every single night to cook a meal after work and other obligations, Weinandy says that meal prep and batch cooking are key.

“Hardly anyone has time to cook every night and a little menu planning can go a long way,” she says.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

