Local dentist talks oral health connection to well-being

Everyone knows the feeling of leaving the dentist office with freshly cleaned teeth and the new sense of confidence that comes with it. Getting to the office for that semi-annual appointment, though, often feels like a nuisance. Healthy New Albany Magazine sat down with Dr. Timothy Backiewicz of New Albany Family Dentistry to discuss the reasons why dental hygiene should be maintained, and why you may not always be the best judge of your own oral health.

Healthy New Albany Magazine: How does dental hygiene and good oral health affect one’s overall health?

Dr. Timothy Backiewicz: It’s important to maintain dental hygiene and good oral health because it minimizes the risk of bacterial growth and proliferation throughout the body. The mouth is full of numerous types of bacteria. When bacteria multiply, they can cause infection not only in the mouth, but they can spread through the bloodstream and create infection in other parts of the body as well. This can lead to a decline in the overall well-being and health of an individual.

HNA: Why should one come into the dentist even while following all doctor’s recommendations for brushing and flossing?

TB: The dentist is knowledgeable in the detection of oral disease. Even if a patient is maintaining his or her recommended daily oral health care, there are several different types of disease that can form in the mouth without any clear symptoms. For example, tooth decay; cavities form very slowly, and oftentimes the patient is completely unaware that he or she has decay. The symptoms can be so vague, or even nonexistent, to the individual. Tooth decay is not always visible, especially in its early stage, and that’s why dentists will check your teeth with an instrument that can detect the integrity of the outer surface of the teeth. We also check the entire mouth for the possibility of future concerns; if a patient needs to have their wisdom teeth removed, is a candidate for orthodontics or is in need of any other further evaluation by a specialist.

HNA: Aside from getting whitening treatments, why else should a patient be concerned with keeping up on their regular visits to the dentist? How frequently should patients visit?

TB: Whitening treatments address cosmetic concerns of a patient. The importance of keeping regular visits to the dentist is to maintain a healthy mouth and prevention. Dentists can evaluate, treat and prevent oral disease from worsening. Oral conditions are best resolved when treated in earlier stages. It’s recommended by the American Dental Association and by us that patients visit the dentist every six months for an exam and cleaning.

HNA: What are the major oral diseases that people run the risk of contracting if they neglect dental health? Are there any oral diseases that occur even when the patient has good oral hygiene?

TB: The major mouth diseases that most patients are at risk for are periodontal disease and rampant tooth decay. If a patient neglects dental health, they can run the risk of allowing bacteria to multiply, causing infection of the gums, which leads to periodontal disease. Tooth decay occurs when patients fail to brush away bacteria and food. When bacteria ingest fermentable carbohydrates (sugar), they produce lactic acid, which eats away at the tooth surface causing decay.

There are several other diseases of the mouth that can occur, even if a patient has a good oral hygiene. Of course, there are cancers of the mouth caused either by smoking or through the use of smokeless tobacco products. Mouth cancer can also be hereditary or have an unknown origin altogether. Unfortunately, a patient may have great oral hygiene and still develop cancer. There are also numerous soft tissue lesions that occur due to abnormalities at a cellular level. They can be due to cells of the oral mucosa, or due to a vascular abnormality, just to name a few.

HNA: What are the most common oral health problems you see in your patients?

TB: As far as our patients at NAFD, the most common oral health problems we see and treat are mild to moderate gum disease and tooth decay. We do, however, treat a number of TMDs, or temporomandibular disorders. These are mostly caused by bruxism, or the grinding and/or clenching of teeth.

HNA: What are symptoms of bruxism to which a person who unknowingly grinds his or her teeth at night might need to pay attention?

TB: If a patient is unaware of teeth grinding, the most common symptom that a patient will have is jaw pain. If a patient complains of discomfort in the temporomandibular joint, we immediately evaluate for the possibility of TMD and bruxism. A patient may also experience popping or clicking noises in the joint, or even lockjaw. Muscular and/or frequent headaches are other symptoms that can be related to tooth grinding. A patient may complain of increased temperature sensitivity – especially to cold – coming from their teeth. This is caused by the slow erosion of the enamel. When the enamel is worn thin, the pulp, or nerve, will detect the temperature change more readily.

HNA: People in which demographics are more likely to have issues with oral health than others?

TB: Periodontal disease, in certain cases, can be linked genetically. Gum disease and tooth decay are caused by bacteria, therefore, if the immune system is not functioning properly, the patient is more sussceptible to the disease. Other health issues such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases can have an effect on oral health, as well as medications. Various heat medications, some antidepressants and contraceptive medication can have an effect on the inflammatory response of gum tissue.

Dr. Timothy Backiewicz earned his bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami University of Ohio before going on to dental school at Ohio University, graduating in 1991. With over 23 years of practice experience, he brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and insight to his dental care. Dr. Backiewicz also received advanced training from the Pediatric Dental Welfare Clinic from 1991-1996, and he served as the secretary for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce in 2011. Dr. Backiewicz continues to stay well-informed by continuing his education on an annual basis.

