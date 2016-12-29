Is gambling addiction becoming more prevalent?

Smartphones have become even more addicting with a recent rise in online gambling.

A study by Sally M. Gainsbury published by the National Institutes of Health aimed to bring understanding to the differences and effects of both online and land-based gambling.

According to the study, the illusion of spending fake money when using e-cards and other forms of online currency makes it easier for gamblers to spend money without “seeing” the losses or the transactions firsthand. What can start as harmless fun has the potential to turn into a serious addiction, and lead to real debt.

An even bigger problem: Most online gambling addicts find it hard to seek help or even recognize the problem because of online gambling’s seamless integration into normal life and activity. Whereas friends and family might notice a land-based gambling addict’s frequent trips to the casino, online gambling can be contained to the home.

Addiction among online gamblers is more likely to disrupt sleep patterns and eating habits than land-based gambling, according to the study. It has been found to cause problems in people with no prior addiction as well as in people with previous land-based addictions.

There is concern that some effects of online gambling have gone undetected due to a lack in observational data. Further research will need to be conducted before the full extent of its effects can be determined.

Jenny Wise is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.