In & Out | July/August 2017

Thursdays, through Sept. 7

New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Market Square, www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, July 1

Talk with the Doc!

3-5 p.m., Fresh Thyme, Gahanna, www.integra-acupuncture.com

Sunday, July 2

Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga

8:30-9:30 a.m. and 10:00-11:00 a.m., PAI Dublin and Westerville, www.paiyogafitness.com

Tuesday, July 4

Fourth of July Parade

10:30-noon, Market Square, www.newalbanycommunityevents.com

Tuesday, July 4

Fourth of July Evening Festival

6:30-10:00 p.m., New Albany High School, www.newalbanycommunityevents.com

Thursday-Sunday, July 13-16

Madagascar, a Musical Adventure Jr.

Various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyarts.org

Friday, July 14

Movie Night: Star Wars: Rogue One

6-11 p.m., Wexner Pavilion, www.naparks.org

Sunday, July 16

Ross Heart Hospital TriFit Challenge

8 a.m., Antrim Park, Columbus, www.supportohiostate.org

Wednesday, July 19

Sunset Yoga at Jorgensen Farms

7-9 p.m., Historic Barn, Westerville, www.jorgensen-farms.com

Thursday, July 20

New Albany Women’s Network Family Day

5-7 p.m., New Albany Aquatic Center, www.nawn.org

Saturday, July 22

The Color Run 5K

8 a.m., downtown Columbus, www.thecolorrun.com

Sunday, July 30

Taste of New Albany

4:30-8:30 p.m., Market Square, www.newalbanychamber.com

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6

Pelotonia

Multiple routes from Columbus to Gambier, www.pelotonia.org

Saturday, Aug. 5

Friday, Aug. 11

Movie Night: Trolls

6-11 p.m., Wexner Pavilion, www.naparks.org

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26

American Cancer Society’s Columbus to Cincinnati Run

All day, Genoa Park, Columbus, www.cancer.org

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Tuesday, July 4

4th of July Race

Noon

Monday, July 10

Exercise is Medicine

6-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Paws for a Walk: Orthopedics

10-11 a.m. at Rocky Fork Metro Park

Tuesday, July 18

Urban Zen & Aromatherapy

6:30-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Urban Zen & Music

6:30-8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14

Exercise is Medicine

6-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Paws for a Walk: Ophthalmology

10 a.m. at Rocky Fork Metro Park

Wednesday, Aug. 23

The Power of Positive Parenting

6-8 p.m.

New Albany Walking Club meets at 7 a.m. Sundays at the Heit Center, 150 W. Main St.