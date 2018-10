In & Out | Healthy New Albany November/December

Sunday, Nov. 4

Jorgensen Farms Fall Open House

Noon-4 p.m., Jorgensen Farms, Westerville

www.jorgensen-farms.com

× Expand Allison Leonard

Sunday, Nov. 4

Evening Garden Walk

4-5 p.m., Inniswood Metro Gardens, Westerville

www.metroparks.net

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Community Parent Seminar: Dyslexia – What Works for Developing Readers

7-9 p.m., Marburn Academy

www.marburnacademy.org

Wednesday, Nov. 7

New Albany-Plain Local Schools presents Internet Safety for Parents

6:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.napls.us

Saturday, Nov. 10

Winter Hawks Walk

9-10 a.m., Rocky Fork Metro Park, Westerville

www.metroparks.net

Saturday, Nov. 10

Artist Opening Reception: Cody F. Miller

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Sunday, Nov. 11

New Albany Women’s Network Annual Charity Fashion Show

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., the Estate at New Albany

www.nawn.org

Monday, Nov. 12

Young Professionals Trivia Night

6:30-8:30 p.m., Flanagan’s Pub

www.newalbanychamber.com

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Dementia Caregivers Support Group Kickoff Event

11 a.m-1 p.m., First and Main Assisted Living

www.seniorhelpers.com

Tuesday, Nov. 13

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Community Kindness Concert

7 p.m., Three Creeks Senior Living, Gahanna

www.newalbanysymphony.net

Saturday, Nov. 17

Girls on the Run of Central Ohio 5K

10 a.m., Columbus Commons

www.girlsontheruncentralohio.org

Saturday, Nov. 17

Leafless Tree ID Walk

2-3 p.m., Rocky Fork Metro Park, Westerville

www.metroparks.net

Thursday, Nov. 22

Thanks for Giving 4-Miler & Kids Run

8 a.m., Market Square

www.narun.org

Friday, Nov. 23

Leftover Run 5K

9 a.m., Dublin Community Recreation Center

www.columbusrunning.com

Wednesday, Nov. 28

The New Albany Community Foundation presents a Remarkable Evening – American Leadership: Our Past, Present and Future – SOLD OUT

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Saturday, Dec. 1

Holiday Market & Tree Lighting Celebration

2-6 p.m., Market Square

www.newalbanyohio.org

Thursday, Dec. 6

New Albany Chamber of Commerce Delta Awards Presentation Luncheon

11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m., the Estate at New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

Friday, Dec. 7

Artist Opening Reception: Melodie Thompson

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 6-9

New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanyballet.com

Sunday, Dec. 9

Run Santa Run

9:30 a.m., Easton Town Center

www.runsanta5K.com

Friday, Dec. 14

National Geographic Live!: View from Above with Terry Virts

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.mccoycenter.org

Saturday, Dec. 15

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents sensory-friendly Santa and the Symphony

11:30 a.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sunday, Dec. 16

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanysymphony.com