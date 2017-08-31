In & Out | Healthy New Albany Sept./Oct. 2017

× Expand A&F Challenge. Photo courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

Saturday, Sept. 2

Schneider’s Bakery Donut Run

9 a.m., Alum Creek Park North, www.allsportsraces.com/schneider-s-bakery-donut-run.html

Saturday, Sept. 2

Talk with the Doc

3 p.m., Fresh Thyme Gahanna, integra-acupunture.com

Thursday, Sept. 7

New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Market Square, www.healthynewalbany.org

Friday, Sept. 8

The A&F Challenge

5-11 p.m., Abercrombie & Fitch Home Office, www.anfchallenge.org

× Expand The New Albany Symphony Orchestra. Photo by Jack Garner

Friday, Sept. 8

Night Nation Run

5 p.m., Mapfre Stadium, www.nightnationrun.com/columbus/

Friday, Sept. 15

March of Dimes Night Moves

7 p.m., Genoa Park, nightmoves.marchofdimes.org

Saturday, Sept. 16

Eldorado Scioto Downs 5K

8 p.m., Eldorado Scioto Downs, runsignup.com/Race/OH/Columbus/EldoradoSciotoDowns5K

Sunday, Sept. 17

New Albany Walking Classic

8 a.m., Market Square, www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

Sunday, Sept. 17

Hollywood Hustle 5K

10 a.m., Hollywood Casino Columbus, runsignup.com/Race/OH/Columbus/HollywoodHustle

Friday, Sept. 22

Oktoberfest Meiler Vier

6:15 p.m., Natural Resources/Commercial Pavilion at the Ohio Expo Center, www.m3ssports.com/events/oktoberfest.htm

Sunday, Sept. 24

Big Bad Wolfe Run

8 a.m., Alum Creek Trail, runsignup.com/Race/OH/Columbus/BigBadWolfeRun

Sunday, Sept. 24

New Albany Classic Grand Prix and Family Day

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wexner Residence, www.thenewalbanyclassic.com

Monday, Sept. 25

Golf for the Arts

11 a.m., New Albany Country Club, www.newalbanyarts.org

Saturday, Sept. 30

Run Like a Girl

9 a.m., Genoa Park, www.runlikeagirlcolumbus.com

Sunday, Oct. 1

Purple Stride 5K

9 a.m., McFerson Commons, support.pancan.org

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Healthy New Albany Magazine Community Meeting

9:30 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany,

www.healthynewalbanymagazine.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nationwide Children's Hospital

Saturday, Oct. 14

Saturday at the Symphony: Just Dance

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanysymphony.net

Sunday, Oct. 15

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon

7:30 a.m., North Bank Park, www.columbusmarathon.com

Sunday, Oct. 15

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Blanca, Beethoven & the Ballet

3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanysymphony.net

Wednesday, Oct. 25

The Jefferson Series presents Charles Osgood

7-8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Sunday, Oct 29

Night Moves Concert

3:30-5 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyarts.org

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Wednesdays, Sept. 13-Oct. 18

Parenting the Positive Discipline Way

6 p.m.

Mondays, Sept. 18-Nov. 13

Tummy Time

9:30 a.m.

Mondays, Sept. 25-Nov. 13

Mindfulness in Motion

6:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Back to Work Lactation Class

10:30 a.m.

New Albany Walking Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Sundays at the Heit Center, 150 W. Main St.