In & Out | Healthy New Albany Sept./Oct. 2017

Saturday, Sept. 2
Schneider’s Bakery Donut Run
9 a.m., Alum Creek Park North, www.allsportsraces.com/schneider-s-bakery-donut-run.html
Saturday, Sept. 2
Talk with the Doc
3 p.m., Fresh Thyme Gahanna, integra-acupunture.com
Thursday, Sept. 7
New Albany Farmers Market
4-7 p.m., Market Square, www.healthynewalbany.org
Friday, Sept. 8
The A&F Challenge
5-11 p.m., Abercrombie & Fitch Home Office, www.anfchallenge.org
Friday, Sept. 8
Night Nation Run
5 p.m., Mapfre Stadium, www.nightnationrun.com/columbus/
Friday, Sept. 15
March of Dimes Night Moves
7 p.m., Genoa Park, nightmoves.marchofdimes.org
Saturday, Sept. 16
Eldorado Scioto Downs 5K
8 p.m., Eldorado Scioto Downs, runsignup.com/Race/OH/Columbus/EldoradoSciotoDowns5K
Sunday, Sept. 17
New Albany Walking Classic
8 a.m., Market Square, www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com
Sunday, Sept. 17
Hollywood Hustle 5K
10 a.m., Hollywood Casino Columbus, runsignup.com/Race/OH/Columbus/HollywoodHustle
Friday, Sept. 22
Oktoberfest Meiler Vier
6:15 p.m., Natural Resources/Commercial Pavilion at the Ohio Expo Center, www.m3ssports.com/events/oktoberfest.htm
Sunday, Sept. 24
Big Bad Wolfe Run
8 a.m., Alum Creek Trail, runsignup.com/Race/OH/Columbus/BigBadWolfeRun
Sunday, Sept. 24
New Albany Classic Grand Prix and Family Day
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wexner Residence, www.thenewalbanyclassic.com
Monday, Sept. 25
Golf for the Arts
11 a.m., New Albany Country Club, www.newalbanyarts.org
Saturday, Sept. 30
Run Like a Girl
9 a.m., Genoa Park, www.runlikeagirlcolumbus.com
Sunday, Oct. 1
Purple Stride 5K
9 a.m., McFerson Commons, support.pancan.org
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Healthy New Albany Magazine Community Meeting
9:30 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany,
www.healthynewalbanymagazine.com
Saturday, Oct. 14
Saturday at the Symphony: Just Dance
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanysymphony.net
Sunday, Oct. 15
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon
7:30 a.m., North Bank Park, www.columbusmarathon.com
Sunday, Oct. 15
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Blanca, Beethoven & the Ballet
3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanysymphony.net
Wednesday, Oct. 25
The Jefferson Series presents Charles Osgood
7-8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyfoundation.org
Sunday, Oct 29
Night Moves Concert
3:30-5 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyarts.org
Healthy New Albany Community Programs
Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
www.healthynewalbany.org
Wednesdays, Sept. 13-Oct. 18
Parenting the Positive Discipline Way
6 p.m.
Mondays, Sept. 18-Nov. 13
Tummy Time
9:30 a.m.
Mondays, Sept. 25-Nov. 13
Mindfulness in Motion
6:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 2
Back to Work Lactation Class
10:30 a.m.
New Albany Walking Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Sundays at the Heit Center, 150 W. Main St.