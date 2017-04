In & Out | Healthy New Albany May/June 2017

Friday and Saturday, May 5-6

New Albany Middle School presents Grease

3:30 and 7:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.napls.us

Saturday, May 6

Tyler’s Light 5K Run/Walk

10 a.m., Toll Gate Middle School, Pickerington, www.tylerslight.com

Saturday, May 6

Skate it Forward

Various times, OhioHealth Ice Haus, Columbus, www.skateitforward.co

Sunday, May 7

Food for Life: Cancer Prevention/Survival

5-7 p.m., Portia’s Café, Columbus, www.portiascafe.com

Saturday, May 13

Striding into the Light 5K

9 a.m., Lower McCorkle Park, Gahanna, www.raceroster.com

Saturday, May 13

Celebration for Life

6:30-10:30 p.m., Smith & Wollensky at Easton Town Center, cancer.osu.edu

× Expand Photo by Mike Faga Photography Cooking with the Stars

Thursday, May 18

St. Jude’s Discover the Dream

6 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Powell, www.stjude.org

Saturday, May 20

New Albany Founders Day Festival

11 a.m., New Albany Elementary School, www.newalbanyfoundersday.com

Saturday, May 20

New Albany Ballet Company presents The Little Mermaid

2 and 7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyballet.com

× Expand New Albany Ballet Company Spring Recitals

Sunday, May 21

New Albany Ballet Company Spring Recitals

11 a.m.; 1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m.; Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyballet.com

Saturday, May 27

Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride 2017

8 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, www.projecthero.org

Saturday, May 27

New Albany High School Graduation

10 a.m.-noon, Battelle Grand Hall, Greater Columbus Convention Center, www.napls.us

Thursday, June 1

Last Day of School

New Albany-Plain Local Schools, www.napls.us

Thursday, June 1

CityScene Magazine Party/COSI After Dark

5:30 p.m., COSI, Columbus, www.cosi.org

Friday-Saturday, June 2-3

Relay for Life of Gahanna and New Albany

6 p.m., New Albany High School, www.facebook.com/rflgahannanewalbany

Sunday, June 4

HOKA ONE ONE Columbus 10K

8 a.m., downtown Columbus, www.columbus10k.com

Sunday, June 4

Diet & Dementia/Avoiding Alzheimer’s

5-7 p.m., Portia’s Café, Columbus, www.portiascafe.com

× Expand Cooking with the Stars

Thursday, June 8

Cooking with the Stars

5 p.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, Columbus, www.kidney.org

Friday, June 9

Movie Night: Moana

6-10 p.m., Wexner Pavilion, www.naparks.org

Saturday, June 10

Farm Fresh 5K

9 a.m., Shepherd’s Corner, Blacklick, www.shepherdscorner.org

× Expand Circle of Friends Run for the Rainbow 5K Run/Walk & Kids’ Fun Run Image Bank / Portfolio Shoot for the City of New Albany

Friday, June 16

Circle of Friends Run for the Rainbow 5K Run/Walk & Kids’ Fun Run

6:30 p.m., Market Square, www.nationwidechildrens.org

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Tuesday, May 2

Urban Zen

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

New Albany Fundraiser

Noon-9 p.m.

Friday, May 5

An Evening in New Albany

4-10 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

The Community Kitchen

6:30-8 p.m.

Monday, June 12

Exercise is Medicine

6-7 p.m.

Thursdays, June 22-Sept. 7

New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m.

New Albany Walking Club meets at 7 a.m. Sundays at the Heit Center, 150 W. Main St.