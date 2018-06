In & Out | Healthy New Albany July/August

Photos courtesy of New Albany Farmers Market, New Albany Parks and Recreation, Pelotonia, and the CHA Animal Shelter

Thursdays, through Sept. 6

New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Market Square, www.healthynewalbany.org

Tuesdays

Tai Chi Class

Noon-1 p.m., Integra Acupuncture, www.integra-acupuncture.com

Wednesday, July 4

New Albany Independence Day 5K

7 a.m., Market Square, www.newalbanychamber.com

Wednesday, July 4

4th of July Parade and Fireworks

All day, Market Square, www.newalbanycommunityevents.com

Wednesdays, July 11-Aug. 8

Jorgensen Farms Sunset Yoga

7-9 p.m., Jorgensen Farms, www.jorgensen-farms.com

Friday, July 13

Movie Night at Wexner Park: Trolls

9-11 p.m., Wexner Community Park, www.naparks.org

Saturday, July 21

The Color Run

8 a.m., downtown Columbus, www.thecolorrun.com

Sunday, July 22

Ross Heart Hospital TriFit Challenge

6:30 a.m., Antrim Park, Columbus, www.supportohiostate.org

Sunday, July 29

The Taste of New Albany

5-9 p.m., Market Square, www.newalbanychamber.com

Sunday, Aug. 12

Jeff McGowan Memorial 5K

8:30 a.m., Scioto Audubon Metro Park, Columbus, www.runsignup.com

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 3-5

Pelotonia

Multiple routes from Columbus to Gambier, www.pelotonia.org

Friday, Aug. 10

Movie Night at Wexner Park: Black Panther

9-11 p.m., Wexner Community Park, www.naparks.org

Saturday, Aug. 11

Artist Opening Reception: Adam Kolp

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, www.localohioart.com

Sunday, Aug. 26

CHA Animal Shelter 28th Annual Dog Jog

8 a.m., Genoa Park, Columbus, www.chaanimalshelter.org

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

Monday, July 9

Exercise is Medicine

6-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Self Defense Training & Interactive Scenarios

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 17

Summer of Zen: Urban Zen & Aromatherapy

6:30-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Self Defense Training & Interactive Scenarios

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, Aug. 1-29

Moving With Purpose

Intermediate 1:45 p.m., advanced 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Self Defense Training & Interactive Scenarios

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 13

Exercise is Medicine

6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Summer of Zen: Urban Zen & Sounds of Nature

6:30-8 p.m.