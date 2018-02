In & Out | Healthy New Albany March/April 2018

March

Thursday-Sunday, March 1-4

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

Friday, March 2

Jonny Lang

8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Saturday, March 3

McCoy Center Celebration: 10th Anniversary Gala

7-10 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Thursday, March 8

Souper Supper and Empty Bowls Paint Night

5-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, hna.recdesk.com

Saturday, March 10

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals

11:30 a.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Sunday, March 11

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Lions, Tigers, & Bears – Oh My!

3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Casey Schumacher Jerseys of Hope Sampling

Monday, March 12

New Albany Young Professionals’ Trivia Night at the Goat

6:30-8:30 p.m., the Goat, www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturday, March 24

Jerseys of Hope Sampling

4-6 p.m., Barrel on High, Columbus, www.jerseysofhope.org

April

× Expand Photo courtesy of New Albany Community Events SpringFest

Friday-Saturday, April 6-7

New Albany Middle School presents Legally Blonde the Musical Jr.

3:30 & 7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Saturday, April 7

Lady Tutu 5K

8 a.m., 5K Run/Walk; 9:10 a.m., Little Princess Dash; Easton Town Center, www.ladytutu5k.com

Saturday, April 7

New Albany SpringFest

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., New Albany High School Football Stadium, www.newalbanycommunityevents.com

Tuesday, April 17

The Jefferson Series: Chris Matthews

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyfoundation.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of CapCity Sports Media OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon

Thursday-Sunday, April 19-22, 26-29

New Albany High School presents Julius Caesar

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, Mershad Hall, www.napls.us

Saturday, April 28

OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon

8 a.m., Downtown Columbus, www.capitalcityhalfmarathon.com

Saturday, April 28

Marburn Academy’s 36th Annual Gala

6 p.m., Marburn Academy, www.marburnacademy.org

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Phillip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

Wednesdays through March 21

Urban Zen in the Morning

10-11 a.m.

Saturday, March 3

Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon

Saturday, March 3

Self-Defense Training & Interactive Scenarios

1-5 p.m.

Thursday, March 15

KidsLinked.com Camp Expo

5-8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4

Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday, April 9

Exercise is Medicine

6-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 14

Body Talk: Celebrating Mothers & Daughters

9 a.m.-noon