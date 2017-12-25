How to recognize and prevent unhealthy relationships

With January being the National Health Observances’ stalking awareness month and February teen dating violence awareness month, it’s important that teens, parents and all others pay attention to themselves and the people around them.

Relationships should be major contributors to self-confidence, and though it can be difficult to recognize that one’s partner isn’t healthy for him or her, escaping from a toxic relationship can put one on the path to rediscovering one’s own worth.

Lisa Spector is one of the founders of Love Without Hurt, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering teens with the skills to prevent teen dating abuse, and she has a lot of great tips for parents and teens to help them prevent abusive relationships.

Spector says parents and friends should be on the lookout for warning signs of an unhealthy relationship. If the following circumstances sound familiar, it may be time to look for a second opinion.

Others have warned you that your partner has a history of bad relationships

The partner says “I love you” very early in the relationship

You seem to be isolated from friends and family, and your partner demands all of your time

You find yourself making excuses for your partner’s controlling and possessive behavior

You frequently receive gifts/flowers from your partner

“Parents are so important in their teen’s relationship. Keeping communication open and nonjudgmental is vital,” says Spector. “Be a good listener and resist power struggling over issues related to the relationship because this will shut communication down. Avoid lectures, but remind your teen that he or she deserves respect in an encouraging way. Help them to understand dynamics of healthy relationships.”

Visit www.lovewithouthurt.org for more information on teen dating violence prevention and to register for upcoming events.

Register for Love Without Hurt’s Teen Spectacular 2018: I Matter

What: An inspiring day of empowerment designed to provide information on physical, financial, emotional and mental well-being with an emphasis on healthy relationships with self and others

Where: Peace Lutheran Church in Gahanna

When: Feb. 4, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.