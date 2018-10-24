How does blue light from our screens affect sleep?

It’s well-understood that checking one’s phone in bed can affect sleep. Not only does it train the body to think that bedtime does not equal the time to sleep; but the blue light emitted from the screen – whether that’s a smartphone screen, tablet or television – can actually disrupt the circadian clock. Lack of sleep might make one cranky, but more serious side-effects can include heart attack, diabetes, depression and more. Healthy New Albany Magazine sat down with Dr. Matthew Kunar of OhioHealth to discuss blue light and its effects on sleep.

Healthy New Albany: According to the National Institutes of Health, between 10 and 30 percent of adults experience mild to chronic insomnia symptoms at some point in their life. What are some indicators that an individual may be suffering from insomnia?

Dr. Matthew Kunar: Insomnia can be a big problem for people, their personal lives and professional lives, too. When we see someone that is having difficulty with good, impactful sleep, those individuals complain of fatigue, irritability and can struggle with an inability to concentrate. Over time, they might be able to deal with a few of these issues, but eventually these clusters of symptoms caused by an inability to sleep can lead to major health problems.

HNA: How does blue light from cell phones, tablets and other electronic screens affect sleep?

MK: To simplify it, blue light can mimic, at least for our brains and senses, the light we get from the sun. Too much blue light can actually trick sensors in our brains to want to stay awake or wake up. On the other side of that, a dark room set up with blackout shades or even a nice soft night light can lead to different feelings in the brain and help the body get into a more comfortable place. This leads to the start of restorative deep sleep.

When there is that light triggering your body, there is a real chance that you won’t be able to ever get into that deeper sleep, which is restorative. If you stay in that lighter sleep state when you wake, you could still feel tired, meaning you haven’t been getting that quality sleep your body wants and needs.

HNA: Are there any uncommon sources of blue light that individuals don’t anticipate?

MK: People who fall asleep with the television on, and you have that light flickering in the room could impact your sleep. Computers if you have a home office that is in your bedroom and that light coming from your monitor that might be on all night or an iPad might cause the same issue as your phone.

HNA: How do you typically treat insomnia in your own patients?

MK: The first and really the easiest thing to do is to keep your devices in another room. Without them right by your side there won’t be the temptation to grab them before you sleep or right as you wake up. Check the settings on your devices as there are ways you could adjust the brightness or tone of the light. Developing a routine is critically important. Get to bed at a decent hour and give yourself time to allow your body to prepare for that sleep. Don’t eat or exercise after a certain hour, as both could trigger sleep issues. Also, find good temperature control in your room and have pillows and blankets that promote good sleep but don’t have a negative impact. Many people want to jump to a sleep aid, but I suggest to patients that they start with melatonin. In order for that to be used effectively, you have to take it regularly. It doesn’t generally work if you take it on an as-needed basis.

HNA: Beyond blue light, what are other common causes of insomnia that you treat?

MK: One of the most common reasons for insomnia or non-restorative sleep is sleep apnea. There are machines that can help with that, or sleep studies that can look into what is happening, which allows specialists to present the patient with options. We do also see people with anxiety or depression or shift workers who struggle with having to sleep at non-regular hours.

HNA: What are the dangers and side effects of not practicing healthy sleeping habits?

MK: Overall, not getting enough sleep can lead to decreased concentration, irritability, weight gain, stress on the heart and not being yourself. If you feel you are not as productive or reaching your highest potential, or not connecting with family and friends because you are tired all the time, it might be time to talk with your doctor. There is good news, though; with proper bedtime techniques and good sleep hygiene, you can see quite an improvement in a relatively short amount of time.

Maggie Ash is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

About the Expert

Dr. Matthew Kunar is director of medical education at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital and a family medicine physician at OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians in Dublin. He completed his residency at Dewitt Army Community Hospital in family practice and received his medical degree from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.