How do we transition to retirement smoothly?

After decades of deadlines, retirement is supposed to put an end to workplace stress.

Unfortunately, many people find that the transition to retirement, while exciting, brings its own set of stressors.

Often, making the shift from working every day to not at all is accompanied by a loss of a sense of structure, stability and even purpose. Financial pressures and health problems can feel inevitable, and the idea of being retired can evoke feelings of depression due to the finality of it all.

Perspective is key to handling post-retirement stress. This is, after all, an enormous life change, and it’s very natural to experience mixed emotions. By shifting the mindset to one of acceptance and gratitude, recent retirees can begin to embrace retirement as a new and exciting phase of life.

Start by structuring your day around regular exercise, volunteering, a part-time job or time with family to help you ease into retirement. If you have health worries, the best stress reduction strategy is preventive care, maintaining a healthful diet and staying active regularly. This approach improves physical health and feeds positively into mental health as well.

As for financial concerns, read up on Social Security and Medicare and compose a financial plan. Consider simplifying or downsizing your lifestyle to ensure you can provide for your family in the years to come.

Ultimately, it’s important to be kind to yourself. By accepting that some days of retirement will be better than others, you can appreciate the freedom that comes with this stage of life.

