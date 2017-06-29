Heit Center member finds motivation after family deaths

× Expand Carolyn Thomas and her runners medal

I have always been active, participating in a variety of sporting pursuits throughout my life that challenge my mind, body and spirit. Life has a way of throwing you curveballs. Sometimes, when you are hit, you fall down and remain down. Sometimes, you get up, dust yourself off and go at it again.

Before my mom passed, she told me to read Excuse Me, Your Life is Waiting by Lynn Grabhorn. It was a book about taking care of you. After she died, I read the book and began taking baby steps on how to put myself first and improve on my health and fitness journey so I would have the energy spiritually, mentally and physically to handle whatever happened – including the passing of my little brother, my dad and, then, the unexpected passing of my son.

With each curveball thrown at me, I was slowly losing energy. It was a struggle to get up. The unexpected passing of my son in February 2014 was a curveball I don’t wish on anyone, but it made me stay up. I used exercise to cope with the grief, and I ran my first half-marathon in May 2014. My son’s motto was “Live your dash.” I continue to use exercise to help cope with the grief and live my dash.

I was slowly losing my grip on staying on top of my exercise game after my half-marathon. I wanted to let the grief take over and succumb to the chair. I was bound and determined not to let that happen, but I needed someone or somebody to help me stay up. The Ohio State University Health and Fitness Center Motto spoke to me: “There is no routine fitness program,” using a holistic, individualized approach to meet the needs of the individual.

That was what I needed to stay on top. I have been to many gyms, but the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany was different. It offered everything I was looking for. After my nurse practitioner at the center recommended I try the Exercise is Medicine (EIM) program, I was on my way to staying on track with achieving my health and wellness goals.

My primary focus is my health and wellness, but what keeps me coming through the door is the positive energy that pulses throughout the center; the personal attention, the genuine care, concern and compassion from – and for – everyone. The wellness programs offered at the center have been a wonderful addition to helping me stay on track and meet my goals. I started with the EIM program, progressed to the Kick Start program and am currently in personal training with fitness and EIM specialist Grant Nau.

From day one, the connection between Grant and me was wonderful. He has a heart of gold, his energy is good and his passion for what he does is evident. I shared with him last year that one of my goals is to complete a full marathon in October 2018. So for almost a year, I have been blossoming the door every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 5:15, excited to get the party started in such a wonderful facility and share my excitement and enthusiasm with the early morning exercisers as Grant and I train.

My mind and body are put through some serious changes, from butterflies in my belly to the shaky leg, because of the workout that Grant has dreamt up to challenge every fiber in my body. I think to myself or, on occasion, express my feelings to Grant to remind me why I’m doing this. Despite the workout, it is the end result – the feeling of peace, contentment and a sense of accomplishment – that help me deal with whatever comes my way during the day.

Grant’s motto, “dig deep,” is a beautiful reminder that I’ve got this and not to give up, both with exercise and in life. He intuitively knows what I need; he is an amazing person and trainer, and I am very blessed to have him as an integral part of my health and wellness journey

A healthy, holistic lifestyle is what I want most, and being a member of the Heit Center and OSU has been wonderful in helping me continue fueling my desire to achieve a healthy and positive mind, body, and spirit. This has been a coping tool to help me continue working through my grief. So much positivity has come from being at the center. There, I’m in the right place.

Thank you, Phil, for your vision, bringing the center to fruition, your selflessness and the positive energy that exudes from you. Thank you Grant, for being the person you are, being on this journey with me as we prepare for next year, taking one day at a time. And thank you to all of the support staff for helping to make the center what it is.

Always keep a smile on your face, a song in your heart and a pep in your step. Do whatever makes your heart go pitter-patter.

The center helps make mine pitter-patter!

