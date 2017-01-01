Heit Center boasts huge accomplishments just 2 years

× Expand Jeffrey T. Horvath Photography

A lot has happened in the two years since the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany opened its doors.

Today, more than 2,000 central Ohioans are members of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s (OSUWMC) fitness center inside the Heit Center, with access to child care for a minimal fee. Thousands more see health care professionals from OSUWMC and Nationwide Children’s Hospital on the center’s second floor. And Healthy New Albany, with a mission to create a culture of health throughout the community, offers hundreds of health-oriented programs for all ages and manages 6,000 square feet of community space inside the center.

It’s safe to say that a great deal of healthy activity is occurring at the Heit Center – so much that even Heit Center regulars may not realize the full extent of services offered. Fitness center members may not be aware of the health care choices available, and those visiting their doctor or physical therapist may not notice all the Healthy New Albany community activities and programs occurring around them.

“Perhaps the biggest misconception about the Heit Center is that you have to be a fitness center member or utilize health care services to take part in the Healthy New Albany community programming,” says Phil Heit, founder and executive director of Healthy New Albany. “This center is a place for the entire community – and all ages – to learn how to infuse health into all aspects of their daily lives. More people are coming through our doors each month, and we are happy to serve them. You do not need to be a resident of New Albany to participate in any of our programs and activities.”

The Heit Center’s warm and inviting atmosphere has created a new place for residents and visitors to relax, whether in front of the fireplace in the indoor lounge or on the outdoor patio. Families rent Heit Center space for celebrations, and businesses and organizations routinely schedule retreats in the community space, which also includes a gourmet demonstration kitchen courtesy of M/I Homes.

× Expand Leslie Fox Photography

The Heit Center is a community hub for healthy living in the core of our town. It complements healthy activity already occurring in our community, and Heit Center partners created alliances with our schools and our joint parks district to promote the importance of physical and mental well-being. The Heit Center’s success has driven new foot traffic into our Village Center, which in turn had a vital role in the construction of more than 90,000 square feet of new restaurant, retail and service space around it. These are options many New Albany residents desired for years.

“These last two years have been fantastic,” says Heit. “All of our Heit Center partners are committed to helping Healthy New Albany obtain our vision of making New Albany the healthiest community in America in a measurable way. Health and wellness is a core value of New Albany, and is ingrained in so much of what goes on inside the Heit Center and throughout the community. For anyone who hasn’t participated in a Healthy New Albany program or visited the Heit Center, I invite you to come by for a personal tour. You will be met by staff who will help you set and reach your personal health goals.”

To learn more about the fitness center, health care offerings and Healthy New Albany programming available at the Heit Center, go to www.heitcenter.com.

Scott McAfee is public information officer for the city of New Albany. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.