Healthy New Year’s Resolutions? Think Heit Center

Whether helping people with their New Year’s (or year-round) resolutions or serving as a catalyst for more than 70,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and office space in the core of our town, the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany has provided a unique community benefit since its grand opening just three years ago.

First, those who made healthy resolutions for the new year can join more than 2,500 other central Ohioans who have become members of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Health and Fitness Center. The professionally certified staff will help you develop a customized wellness plan, and you will receive a personalized key to the fitness machines that will help you monitor your progress toward your goals. This fitness technology also connects to most wearables for tracking purposes and up-to-date information. Fitness center members also have access to a lane pool year-round and more than 50 dynamic exercise classes per week, which may intrigue local swimmers and triathletes.

The benefits don’t stop there. Even child care is available for fitness center members.

In conjunction with the fitness center, nationally recognized health care services include primary care, integrative medicine, sports medicine, orthopedics and physical therapy offered by OSU Wexner Medical Center; and sports medicine, orthopedics, sports physical therapy, lab, imaging and other services for kids and teens offered by Nationwide Children’s Hospital. As a father of two – both of whom have dealt with sports injuries – and someone who personally utilizes primary care services at the Heit Center, my experiences have all been excellent.

Complementing the fitness and health care components of the center is Healthy New Albany, a local 501(c)(3) with a mission to create a culture of health throughout the community. Healthy New Albany offers more than 50 health- and wellness-oriented programs and manages 6,000 square feet of community space within the Heit Center. This includes space for rent for family celebrations or business retreats, including a gourmet demonstration kitchen courtesy of M/I Homes. Plus, you don’t have to be a fitness center member to participate in Healthy New Albany community programming or see a medical professional at the facility.

The Heit Center has become a hub for healthy living in the core of our town. It complements healthy activities already occurring in our parks, on our trails and at the New Albany Country Club. And Heit Center partners continue to create alliances with our schools and joint parks district to promote the importance of physical and mental well-being. If you are intrigued by any aspect of the services described at the Heit Center, go to www.heitcenter.com or, better yet, stop by the Heit Center for a tour. You will walk away impressed by the staff and the welcoming atmosphere.

Beyond the wellness benefits the Heit Center has created for our community, it was also critical to the development of new retail, restaurant and office space noted earlier by creating additional foot traffic in our Village Center. Amenities such as Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink, Mellow Mushroom and Hayley Gallery have all set up shop in and around our Market Square area, alongside the below companies. Which, by the way, are either already serving customers or will open by early 2018 between Hudson 29 and the Heit Center:

freshii, a popular destination for healthful bowls, salads, wraps, soups, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices and smoothies;

Nosh Eatery & Creative Catering, a chef-driven eatery known for preparing culinary experiences using locally grown ingredients;

Truluck, which has built a loyal following among style makers who appreciate owner Tish Miller’s distinctive eye for unique and sophisticated adornments made of natural, unfussy materials;

PetPeople, which will specialize in natural foods and nutrition for cats and dogs;

Board & Brush Creative Studio, the original DIY woodworking and wine experience, allowing friends and family to spend time together while creating personalized wood signs for all occasions; and

Columbus OB-GYN, serving central Ohio since the 1920s, which plans to open in early 2018.

The Wallick Companies – a developer, builder, and manager of multi-family and senior, memory care, and assisted living facilities – moved its headquarters and 90 employees to the Market & Main II building earlier this year. Wallick developed a customized corporate plan with the Heit Center for its employees, who are enjoying the convenience of the Heit Center so close to their new work area. If you represent a business that may be interested in a customized plan for your employees, call Kristin Ferguson at 614-685-6343.

Whether you are looking to get healthy, stay healthy or just enjoy the new amenities coming to New Albany, I hope your 2018 is a great one.

Scott McAfee is Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for the City of New Albany. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

