Gadgets & Gifts | Healthy New Albany November 2018

Gadgets, Gears & Gifts

Enter to win certain Gadgets & Gears by visiting www.cityscenecolumbus.com and clicking on the GIVEAWAYS tab.

Note: All giveaways will be posted online by Nov. 1, 2018.

Nike+ Training Club

Free, www.nike.com

Combat heavy holiday meals or get an early start on your New Years resolution with the Nike+ Training Club. Whether you exercise in the comfort of your home or at the gym, with weights or just body weight, this app provides you with over 100 free workouts led by professional athletes and personal trainers. Develop a multi-week plan to target personal fitness goals or choose workouts based on type, length or targeted muscle group.

Christy Schifler

Duck brand Pack & Track Labels – WIN!

$14.99, www.duckpackandtrack.com

Along with beautiful decorations and festive packages, the holidays bring plenty of headaches from trying to keep the house organized. Label the box, scan the label, describe the box’s contents and find the item later; this system makes it easy to simplify your life, whether you’re moving homes or just shifting holiday decorations.

Badass Beard Styling Kit – WIN!

$69.99, www.badassbeardcare.com

Treat yourself or stack up on stocking stuffers for your favorite bearded friend with the Badass Beard Styling Kit. Featuring a brush, comb, scissors, beard wash, oil, balm and wax, this kit can be completely personalized. Choose from a range of high-quality styling tools and over a dozen unique scents to create the perfect beard care routine.

Kammock Roo Single

$69 www.kammok.com

Miss the warm weather already? Stock up for your next camping trip with this lightweight and durable hammock. When packed, it measures under 5 inches, making it easy to throw in your backpack and go. It also boasts super soft fabric, water-resistant material and the ability to hold up to 400 pounds. This lifetime warrantied product is a must-have for any outdoor adventure.

Ultimate Sleep Kit – WIN!

$115, www.shopmoonlit.com

Made in Bali, known as the wellness capital of the world, these luxurious sleep and skincare products work to restore your skin overnight. A signature eye mask, standard silk pillowcase, constellation travel pouch and best-selling facial oil are all included in this bundle to help you get the most fulfilling rest possible.

SafeGo

$39.95, www.safego.us

Busy holiday travel can cause plenty of stress. Alleviate that stress by protecting your belongings with SafeGo. Available in six cool colors and one functional size, it attaches to nearly any surface. Choose a preferred method to lock your safe using either key or code to shield your valuables on the go. Additional convenient functions include earphone access, which can be used to safeguard electronics during inclement weather without stopping you from listening to your favorite playlist or podcast.

Nodpod – WIN!

$25, www.nodpod.com

This weighted product relies on the fact that our bodies respond positively to gentle, constant pressure. Naturally stress- and anxiety-reducing, this sleep mask is scent-free, machine washable and extraordinarily soft. Not only that, but its flexible design can hug your head or rest on your pillow, making it comfortable to sleep in any position.

Christmas Countdown Candle – WIN!

$21.95, www.hyggelife.com

Add a new tradition to your family’s holiday celebrations or explore the Danish practice of Hygge with this countdown candle. Hygge is a wellness art form used to create joy and coziness by encouraging mindful presence. By burning this candle once a day during December, you can celebrate every moment during the holiday season.

Smooth Feet – WIN!

$35, www.legendaryapothecary.com

Avoid dry feet caused by winter’s harsh cold with this artisan foot care product. Founded in Los Angeles, Legendary Apothecary prides itself on being a sustainable, cruelty-free and people-focused company. Using an old-world recipe, this all-natural and organic formula leaves feet feeling soft, smooth and hydrated.

Gadgets & Gifts | From the Community

Looking for Layers

Various prices

These stunning layering necklaces from An Old Soul Jewelry, which you can find at ElliottCooper, are perfect for the woman in your life who doesn’t leave the house without a statement necklace. www.elliottcooperltd.com

Bubbling Up

$80-$85

Scott Tucker of Hayley Gallery uses tried-and-true techniques that have been used for hundreds of years. Though his vases come in all shapes and sizes, these smaller vases are artfully and lovingly created to hold small flowers, candles or to be a standalone piece. www.localohioart.com

Not Just for Santa

Various prices

Holiday cookie baskets from Mrs. Turbo’s Cookies are so good, you likely won’t have leftovers for Old Saint Nick. Don’t forget the milk! www.mrsturboscookies.com

Piped Poinsettias

$32-$67

There’s nothing quite like Nothing Bundt Cakes, and its bundt cakes are even better when topped with a poinsettia. Try the Merry and Bright holiday bundt cake in 8 or 10 inches, or go wild with a tiered cake. www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Cap off the Year

$5.95 each

What’s better than a glittery, personalized holiday tree? Pick up a glitzy lettered bottle cap ornament from Prairie House and your tree is sure to shine. www.prairiehousenewalbany.com

Snow Can’t Stop You

Various prices

New Albany residents don’t let the weather stop them from staying active. You might be forced to move from the track to the treadmill, but with a new pair of shoes, like these Nike or Brooks running shoes from Second Sole, you’ll surely be inspired to keep at it no matter the weather. www.secondsoleohio.com

Gadgets & Gears | From the New Albany Farmers Market

× The New Albany Indoor Farmers Market Saturday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 1 9 a.m.-noon Winter is here, and that means a few things; you'll see more handcrafted goods at the New Albany Farmers Market, and the market is back indoors. Don't forget to stop by the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany to purchase a holiday gift for one of your loved ones.

Ethical Earrings

$42

For the loved one in your life always looking for that perfect repurposed boho piece, Valerie Long Jewelry has you covered. These beautiful earrings are made with wood, leather and copper. www.instagram.com/614valerielong

Keeping the Holidays Clean

$5 per bar

Not only are Earth in Arts soaps made with all-natural and high-quality ingredients, they’ll make your entire bathroom smell like a garden. www.earthinarts.com