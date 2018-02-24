Healthful, fast eating is a no-brainer in New Albany

× Trying to find your favorite truck? Check out www.streetfoodfinder.com to stay updated on these and many more trucks coming through New Albany, or stop by the New Albany Farmers Market during the summer months to get a taste for each truck..

One of the many benefits of living in New Albany is the walkability that it offers. And when you’re walking through the city’s new Market and Main II development or New Albany’s green spaces, you might want to stop for a quick bite. Luckily, New Albany has no shortage of choices for food lovers of every breed.

If you’re rushing between meetings, shopping or trying to get errands done, food trucks are always a fantastic and quick option. Of course, choosing something greasy will be delicious on the way down, but after sitting back at your desk or rushing through the grocery store, that good feeling probably won’t last.

Worry not; every corner of New Albany features a healthful alternative, and the visiting food trucks are no different. When you spot these four food trucks around the city, have no fear; the food might be served quickly, but these trucks aren’t sacrificing health when considering speed or taste.

Blu Olive

Who doesn’t love Italian food? This truck, serving Italian to go, will certainly fill you up without making you feel weighted down. Meatball, chicken, eggplant and grilled cheese sandwiches make this truck a crowd-pleaser. If you’re in the mood for something lighter or more customizable, Blu Olive features a build-your-own-bowl option. Choose a pasta or salad, then choose protein, veggies, and sauces and dressings.

It’s worth coming back again and again, as Blu Olive’s menu is ever-changing, offering a variety of delicious Italian food at food truck convenience and price.

Fat Cat Food Truck

With fresh ingredients, quick service and a smiling chef, Fat Cat Food Truck’s employees are just as colorful as the truck. Chef and owner Bob Davis lives right here in New Albany, and with 30 years of experience in huge chains including TGI Fridays and Max & Erma’s, Davis is now getting as hyper-local as he can, serving the community in which he lives.

You’ll catch Fat Cat Food Truck at all the cornerstone New Albany events including Founders Day and the Independence Day celebration, but on non-cheat days, Fat Cat’s TMB Chix Sandwich and Grilled Chix Apple Walnut Salad won’t derail the diet. Fresh apples, candied walnuts made in-house and dried cranberries create a delicious combination of flavors and textures. Fat Cat’s TMB Chix Sandwich is brand new, and won’t disappoint with a grilled brioche bun, slab of mozzarella and tomato basil spread.

Pitabilities

When it comes to eating on the go, you can’t quite beat a food that contains itself. Pitabilities’ pitas and salads are both fresh and filling, making sure you’re neither falling asleep nor starving through a 2 p.m. meeting. With a hand-shaved gyro and chicken fresh from Ohio, the pitas are easy to grab if you’re in a rush from one spot to another. You can’t go wrong with a Pitabilities salad, either. Each one comes with the traditional and healthful toppings including romaine lettuce, cucumber, feta cheese and tomato, plus Pitabilities’ signature Bella sauce, olives, banana peppers and grilled onions. Or check out the Possibilities Salad and add a steak, falafel, gyro or grilled chicken.

Owner Jim Pashovich has carried on the mobile restaurant tradition for more than 30 years in Columbus. Starting with pushcart Derik’s Gyros, changing to Skyward Grille and now with Pitabilities, the truck’s food quality and dedication to Columbus are unwavering.

Tortilla Street Food

Looking for a quick way to get your fix of Mexican food? Tortilla Street Food has a wealth of options for everyone, featuring a fully customizable menu. If you’re keeping away from carbs, try out the burrito bowl or salad bowl, loaded with fresh ingredients. Fill your bowl with everything including jalapenos, diced onions, fresh lime, chipotle seasoning, and a slew of salsas and sauces, and a variety of steak, chicken, pork, chorizo and fish make the bowls work for any diet.

With two Tortilla trucks in rotation, it’s easy to catch one around New Albany. Though each customer’s choices will differ, don’t expect to wait long, as Tortilla prides itself on a fast, friendly and memorable dining experience.

