Great races around the nation and here in central Ohio

Racing through the U.S.

Central Ohio is rife with fantastic races and fitness events. With events such as Pelotonia and the New Albany Walking Classic in our back yard, central Ohioans, and particularly New Albany residents, are spoiled. But what else is outside of New Albany and even Ohio? Check out these cycling, swimming, running and walking events around the U.S. You might just find your next bucket list item.

Around the Nation

Dirty Kanza

June 2

www.dirtykanza.com

Flint Hills, Kansas

For masochists looking for a grueling event, Dirty Kanza features 200- and 100-mile events. Paved, flat roads won’t be found here.

Walt Disney World Marathon

Jan. 7

www.rundisney.com

Orlando, Florida

What’s more fun than running through the parks in the happiest place on earth?

Big Sur International Marathon

April 29

www.bigsurmarathon.org

Big Sur, California

This marathon spans the nation’s first nationally designated Scenic Highway, and is open to both runners and walkers.

E.T. Full Moon

Aug. 25-26

www.calicoracing.com

Area 51, New Mexico

UFO sightings aren’t guaranteed, but this race – with 5K, 10K, half and full marathon, and 51K options – starts at midnight and promises a lot of extraterrestrial fun.

Little Rock Marathon

March 3-4

www.littlerockmarathon.com

Little Rock, Arkansas

This self-proclaimed “race for every pace” welcomes children and racewalkers, encouraging marathoners to enjoy Southern hospitality and scenic Little Rock in their own ways.

WIN for KC Triathlon

July 28

www.sportkc.org

Smithville Lake, Missouri

Lyn Lemaire became the first woman to complete a triathlon in 1979, and now, a Missouri triathlon exists solely for female racers.

Escape from Alcatraz

June 3

www.escapealcatraztri.com

San Francisco, California

Escaping from Alcatraz isn’t easy, but you can try. Swim from Alcatraz Island, cycle through the Great Highway and Golden State Park, then run through the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Bloomsday Run

May 6

www.bloomsdayrun.org

Spokane, Washington

This enormous 12K is open to runners, walkers, wheelchairs, assisted wheelchairs and strollers.

Manchester Road Race

Nov. 22

www.manchesterroadrace.com

Manchester, Connecticut

Started in 1927, the Thanksgiving Day Manchester Road Race is one of New England’s longest-running races. Costumes make this 4.75-mile race a colorful sight for tens of thousands of spectators.

Central Ohio Races

The Arnold Pump & Run 5K

March 4

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

Columbus

For every bench press done, each racer receives a 30-second deduction from his or her run time. The Arnold also features a standard 5K for non-lifters still looking for fun.

New Albany Walking Classic

Sept. 9

www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

New Albany

This walking-only event features a competitor and non-competitor division, and is marked by gorgeous New Albany views, abundant volunteers and killer swag.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon

Oct. 21

www.columbusmarathon.com

Columbus

The Columbus Marathon has raised more than $6 million for Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and both runners and walkers are encouraged to participate in either the full or half marathon.

Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure

June 16-23

www.goba.com

Throughout central Ohio

With a course that runs about 50 miles per day through Delaware, London, Circleville, Lancaster and Newark, the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure is perfect for a fitness-focused central Ohio tour.

Pelotonia

Aug. 4-6

www.pelotonia.org

Throughout Ohio

Pelotonia has become a point of statewide pride, raising over $26 million for cancer research since its inception. It hits especially close to home with its 55-mile routes beginning in New Albany and 80- and 45-mile routes ending here.

Honor Ride for Project Hero

May 26

www.projecthero.org

New Albany

The Honor Ride aims to bring purpose back to the lives of veterans. With 14-, 31- and 67-mile options, each bicyclist rides with meaning, and wounded vets ride for free.