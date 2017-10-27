Gadgets & Gears | Healthy New Albany November 2017

InBody BAND 2

$149, www.inbody.com

Ensure all your hard work at the gym and dieting is paying off with the InBody BAND 2. Accurately measure and track percentage of body fat, muscle mass and fat mass with EZTraining along with a selection of 12 exercises. InBody BAND 2 also tracks sleep patterns and monitors your heart rate.

Activ5 Isometric-Based Strength Training Device

$120, www.activ5.com

Spend the holidays with your own personal strength training coach that pairs directly to your smart phone. Activ5 uses isometric exercises, which are proven to be the fastest and most efficient ways to build strength. The durable design of this product can measure more than 200 lbs. of force and is easily portable, so you can work out anywhere throughout the day.

Fruition

$25.99, www.fruitionbottle.com

Hydration is one of the most important factors for ideal health, but it’s often hard to stay hydrated. Fruition looks to help ease that struggle with a new water bottle that uses a unique juicing mechanism on the bottom of the bottle to allow for the fruit to squeeze directly into the bottle for an instant, strong flavor. It is available in kiwi lime, blueberry and pink grapefruit.

Wise Apple – WIN!

$34.95-$78, www.getwiseapple.com

Meal prep can be difficult, especially when one has a whole family to look after. Wise Apple makes packing your children’s lunch for the week quick, simple and nutritious. The meals are created with real families with busy lifestyles in mind. Wise Apple is set to deliver fresh and healthy foods straight to your door, making lunch time the least stressful time of any family’s day.

Healthy Back Bag

$75, www.ameribag.com

The amount of stress from daily habits such as sitting in an office chair to carrying a backpack that affects our spines is often overlooked. The Healthy Back Bag looks to ease some of that stress by allowing the bag to contour to the shape of your back with its teardrop shape. The bag is large enough to fit a change of clothes and a tablet, and cleverly organize your belongings such as an ID card, credit cards and keys.

Snappy Snoozers

$69.99, www.snappysnoozers.com

Sleep is vital to health not just for humans, but for our pets, too. The Snappy Snoozers lightweight, orthopedic pet bed is easy to clean with snappable, washable quilts. And for the rambunctious pets, Snappy Snoozers is built to maintain its shape and size, and is 100 percent claw—and scratch—proof.

The DanceSocks

$9.99-$19.99, www.thedancesocks.com

Let’s face it, most sneakers were made for running and walking in a straight line, not for pivoting. With this one-size-fits-all sock, the DanceSocks, twisting and turning while dancing is safe and easy. Slide the DanceSocks over your shoes for your next Zumba, kickboxing or any social dance class and avoid sticking to the floor and tripping.