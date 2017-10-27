Gadgets & Gifts | Healthy New Albany November 2017

From the Community

Make a Statement

$395

These gorgeous necklaces by Fairchild Baldwin, sold at ElliottCooper on Market Street, take any outfit from ordinary to extraordinary. Pair the necklace with a simple white blouse to stand out. The iridescent, shimmering beads and Italian leather complement and class up outfits, perfect for a fashion-forward loved one. www.facebook.com/elliottcooperbtq

Modular Modern

Various prices

Allow your loved one to get creative with blown glass art by Viz Glass, available at Nth Degree Home. These stunning works bring a brilliant splash of color to any room, and can be an accent piece on a table or hung on a wall. Pair multiple pieces together to create your own mural of blown glass, each one unique and mesmerizing. www.nthdegreelivinghome.com

One Sweet Holiday

Cookies start at $2.50, trays start at $27

Desserts from Mrs. Turbo’s Cookies will blast your taste buds back to the ’50s, when everything was super cool. Mrs. Turbo’s sweets boast some 21st century benefits, too, as the bakery uses all-natural ingredients, and everything is made from scratch. The bakery also offers gluten-free options, so cats of all kinds can find something they like. www.mrsturboscookies.com

From the New Albany Farmer’s Market

Sudsy Scents

$5.00

Soaps make great gifts, too. Handmade, small batch soaps by Earth in Arts are made sustainably with essential oils, organic Shea butter, cocoa butter, locally-produced beeswax and more. With scents such as pumpkin pie, lavender, lemon and spearmint, each bar will make your entire bathroom smell fresh and clean. www.earthinarts.com

Caffeinated Christmas

$34.99

For many families, Christmas tradition includes waking up at the crack of dawn, running downstairs and marveling at the gifts under the tree, but waking so early can be exhausting. Give your loved ones the gift of wakefulness with Silver Bridge Coffee’s Buckeye Lover gift basket, which includes a 12 oz. bag of coffee and a box of single-serve cups. www.silverbridgecoffee.com

Wick your Poison

$25-$50

With the holidays comes lots of ceremonial candle-lighting, whether it be for a centuries-old religious celebration or just to keep the house cozy and smelling good for guests. A candle by Small Batch Candle Co., made from liquor bottles, certainly isn’t your grandmother’s menorah. Small Batch has a variety of bottles available, or you can bring in your favorite empty bottle to display your liquor. www.thesmallbatchcandleco.com

Instagram Ready

$135

Designed and manufactured right here in central Ohio, the Luna bag by Sunee Leather Co. is stylish and versatile. The bag is soft, comfortable and lightweight, and because each purse is made with genuine leather, each product’s texturing is unique. www.suneeleather.com

Wintery Mosaics

$32-$58

Winter in Ohio isn’t known for its colorful splendor, but that doesn’t mean the color in your outfits need to disappear, too. Vintage mosaic cuff bracelets from Valerie Long Jewelry are made right here in central Ohio, but the glass tiles used in the bracelets have traveled from Italy. Raw stones, pyrite glitter and flowers make these pieces a gift for the bold fashion lover in your life. www.instagram.com/614valerielong