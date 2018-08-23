Gadgets & Gears | September 2018

Pereg Natural Foods Baby Quinoa

$4.70, www.pereg-gourmet.com

Even though it’s officially fall, you can spring forward into a slimmer you with the help of healthful, fiber-filled carbs. Pereg Natural Foods leads the way with fat-burning, all-natural foods filled with fiber – a key ingredient to weight loss. Its baby quinoa is higher in protein than any other grain, plus it packs a hefty dose of heart-healthy, unsaturated fats.

BPI Liquid Water Enhancer

$41.94, store.bpisports.com

Have you ever wanted to get your essential vitamins and nutrients each day without the hassle of swallowing large pills or keeping track of endless bottles? Well, BPI Sports’ Liquid Water Enhancers are here to help! The zero-calorie and zero-sugar liquid supplements give you essential nutrients to get your body through the day. They come in four varieties, each catered to specific user needs.

BCOZZY Travel Neck Pillow

$24.97-$34.97, www.bcozzy.com

Gone are the days of squishy bead pillows thanks to BCOZZY’s neck pillows, a product specifically catered to elderly people and those with disabilities or sleep issues. This travel neck pillow is a new way for people with these issues to have more independence and live a better life. BCOZZY neck pillows have three modes: comfort, full-support and side-sleeper. BCOZZY also comes in different sizes for adults and kids.

TrueDark Glasses

$89-$159, www.truedark.com

Sleeping is like breathing: you need it in order to survive. Light from digital screens and fluorescents throughout your day can reduce the body’s production of melatonin – the chemical that puts you to sleep. Now you have the chance to get your sleep habits right with TrueDark Glasses. These glasses are designed to block out the spectrum of colors that can harm your sleep habits, helping to put you back into your natural sleep rhythm.

Bani Bands Headbands

$9.99-$18, www.banibands.com

When it comes to working out, the headband is the ultimate accessory, and Bani Bands have combined style and technology to make sure you look and feel good. Whether you’re heading to the gym, running a marathon or playing sports, there’s a headband for everyone. Bani Bands Headbands never slip or give you headaches, and they cool up to 30 percent of your skin temperature when wet with sweat or water. This cooling effect never washes out of the headband because it is part of the fabric.

B. Chill – Raw Honey x Hemp

$49.99-$84.99, www.beekeepersnaturals.com

Look no further for a product that relieves stress and optimizes your sleep cycle. Add this to your nightly ritual and take a spoonful of honey for a boost of wellness. B. Chill’s uses include improved sleep and treatment for anxiety, stress and pain. Created by Beekeeper’s Naturals, this product is another in its extensive catalog of natural healing wonders from the hive.

BareOrganics Juices

$24.99, www.bareorganics.com

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but we all know we need more unfiltered nutrition than that. BareOrganics Juices help you reap the benefits of superfoods that the average person doesn’t get from a regular diet, such as beets and acai berries. Because these juices are organic, gluten-free, vegan and contain no artificial coloring, they deliver a dose of good health you can enjoy with confidence, as they give your body the nutrients it needs.

SomaSole Fitness Bundle

$69.99, www.somasoleworkout.com

The SomaSole Fitness Bundle allows you to work out any time and anywhere. It provides a low-cost and high-quality workout that people at any fitness level can use for a great full-body workout. The bundle includes a mobile app, through which users can download or stream workouts, connect with trainers, plan workouts, and give and receive support from community.

SomaSole has begun a Finesse Fitness Kickstarter with super early bird specials starting at $149. Pledge $5,000 or more to get the chance to participate in three 30-minute shoot-around sessions with NBA legend Metta World Peace.