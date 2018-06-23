Gadgets & Gears | July 2018

UFO

$279.00, www.foreo.com/ufo

UFO takes the face masks fad to a whole new level with a combination of advanced dermal technologies with exclusive Korean mask formulas. Thermotherapy mode warms the skin to help infuse the mask ingredients, while cryotherapy mode provides cooling to lift and firm the skin. To top it all off, pulsations create a soothing facial massage experience while boosting the absorption of mask ingredients.

GreenBlender

$49.90, www.greenblender.com

In the fast-paced world of modern life, it can be difficult to eat well. That’s where GreenBlender comes in. GreenBlender is a smoothie and breakfast delivery service that makes eating healthfully simple and delicious by transporting fresh and nutritious ingredients and recipes straight to your doorstep.

The Magic Blanket

$69-$119, www.magicweightedblanket.com

A weighted blanket molds to your body like a warm hug. However, this hug is not only comforting, but also its weight and pressure encourages mood-lifting hormones that aid with sleep and anxiety. With 20 years of experience, Magic Blanket offers weighted blankets from soft chenille and minky to cotton, flannel and fleece.

The Hydaway Bottle - WIN!

$22, www.hydawaybottle.com

Always on the go? Are you an adventurer, athlete or just trying to get through the day? Hydaway Bottles are suitable for any lifestyle. This water bottle is durable, collapsible and portable in a way that makes hydration easy and efficient. Clip it, store it or carry it anywhere, anytime.

Evolution S3 Pillow

$39.99, www.cabeau.com

The Evolution S3 Pillow is transforming travel. With attachable straps, this neck pillow secures your neck and head in place during flights, road trips or any travel seat. Instead of feeling sore and tired after a long journey, you can now feel well-rested and relaxed. Available in five colors, each Evolution S3 Pillow is designed with high performance quick-dry fabric and high-quality plush memory foam.

NEOM Wellbeing Discovery Kit

$42.00, www.beautyhabit.com

Founded in London, NEOM Organics was launched to combat the stress and demands of a modern-day busy life. With 100 perecent natural fragrances and natural and organic ingredients, the NEOM Wellbeing Discovery Kit is a great introduction into true therapeutic benefits of scent discovery.

Fig + Yarrow Facial Scrub

$22.00, www.figandyarrow.com

No time for a face mask? No problem. Fig + Yarrow Facial Scrub soothes and softens the face with oats, herbs, minerals, honey and floral essences. This facial exfoliate removes dead and dull skin cells, creating healthier skin and a well-rested sensation.

Fitbit Ace

$99.95, www.fitbit.com

Fitbit Ace welcomes kids into the world of advanced fitness. The shower-proof wristband made for ages 8 and up tracks and rewards steps, active minutes and sleep with celebratory messages and badges. With the Fitbit app, parents can view their child’s activity and progress through an easy and accessible family account. Available in purple and blue, the Fitbit Ace is the trendiest fitness apparel for young adventurers.