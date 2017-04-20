Gadgets & Gear

que Bottle

$19.95, www.quebottle.com

This water bottle’s spiral design allows it to collapse for easy storage, saving space in your bag while ensuring that you stay hydrated throughout the day.

Satechi USB Portable Humidifier

$29.99, www.satechi.net

The Satechi portable humidifier helps you fight off colds, coughs and other ailments caused by dry air wherever you go. The USB port allows you to plug your humidifier right into your laptop to fight off dryness on the go, or create a more relaxing atmosphere when you’re away from home. You can even add liquid fragrances or oils to the water for a spa-like experience.

Yolkfish – WIN!

$13, www.peleg-design.com

The Yolkfish egg separator is just one member of Peleg Design’s family of colorful kitchen gadgets that take the mess out of separating eggs. These squeezable critters are so easy to use, they’ll be any busy chef’s new best friend.

Thermo

$99.95, www.withings.com

Unlike oral or ear thermometers, Thermo can take temperatures without coming into contact with skin, saliva or earwax. Thermo uses HotSpot Sensor technology to sweep across the forehead and record temperature. You can sync the data to the Thermo app to track temperature readings and receive health advice right from your smartphone.

Fly LegsUp Flight Hammock – WIN!

$53.48, www.flylegsup.com

Ample legroom is a limited commodity when you’re up in the air, but this cloth hammock simply attaches to your tray table, elevates your legs to increase blood flow and decreases swelling. Available for both adults and children, this product is a portable treat for your travel-weary feet.

Joseph Joseph Slice&Sharpen – WIN!

$13, www.josephjoseph.com

Joseph Joseph is working to eliminate cluttered kitchen counters with this two-in-one cooking tool. The Slice&Sharpen cutting board, which comes in both small and large sizes, has an integrated knife sharpener tucked away in its handle.

GOAT Mug – WIN!

$31.50, www.goat-story.com

Whether you are trekking through the Alps or just taking the bus to work, the GOAT STORY coffee mug makes drinking your morning cup of joe feel like an adventure. The mug’s horn-shaped appearance allows for a better grip and ensures you’ll savor your coffee down to the last drop, while the leather straps and insulated holder make it easy to carry or attach to your bag without worrying about leaks or spills.

Blender Girl Smoothies app

$4.99, iOS

With tantalizing photos and alluringly alliterative names, the smoothies featured in the Blender Girl Smoothies app will make your mouth water. With 100 recipes, including Brownie Batter, Honeydewy Skin and Tastes-Like-Ice-Cream-Kale smoothies, there’s sure to be a creative concoction for every mood, diet or craving.

Body Glide – WIN!

$4.99-$14.99, www.bodyglide.com

Slide on a layer of Body Glide to prevent chafing and blisters caused by rubbing from clothes and shoes. It works well as part of a pre-workout routine, as the balm is sweat-resistant and long-lasting in both humid and dry environments, and its allergen-free formula creates a dry, invisible barrier to protect skin from everyday irritations.

FlipBelt Reflective Belt – WIN!

$32.99, www.flipbelt.com

Exercising at night just got easier. FlipBelt’s

Reflective PT Belt is like a superhero’s utility belt. Not only does it help for those in need of a physical therapy belt, it carries all your night cardio necessities: water pouch, keys, phone, money. Best of all, it’s made with ultra-reflective 3M materials, meaning you’re more visible to nighttime drivers.