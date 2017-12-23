Gadgets & Gear | January/February 2018

Shady Smart – WIN!

$19.99, www.shadysmart.com

This foldable smartphone accessory offers a solution to those pesky screen glares from the sun’s rays, shielding your screen so you can quit squinting at your phone when exercising or competing outdoors.

Athlete Combo Set from Grateful Naturals – WIN!

$40, www.gratefulnaturals.com

Made from pure, natural ingredients, this combo set includes an organic muscle balm for post-workout pain relief, an organic anti-chafe stick for pre-workout use and an organic foot deodorizer.

Yummy Yogi – WIN!

$8.50 each, $40 collection, www.yummiyogi.com

These creative five-by-five inch stainless steel cookie cutters take the shapes of various yoga poses, including the downward-facing dog, crescent lunge, warrior poses and tree pose.

Luzon del Día Daypack

$49.95, www.cotopaxi.com

Durable yet lightweight, the Luzon del Día daypack is perfect for adventurers and outdoor lovers of all kinds. The pack is made with ripstop nylon shell fabric and features a top drawstring closure, 18-liter main compartment, front zippered pocket and ultra-light mesh shoulder straps.

Lunatec Aquabot 1000mL Water Bottle – WIN!

$30, www.lunatecgear.com

Not your ordinary water bottle, the Aquabot boasts a high-pressure flow trigger with mist, stream and shower patterns. The bottle sprays as far as 25 feet, convenient for cooling off, cleaning equipment or spontaneous water fights.

Duo Underwater MP3 Player

$119.99, www.finisswim.com

Listen to songs, audiobooks and podcasts underwater with the streamlined Duo MP3 player, designed to fit securely on goggle straps and transmit crystal clear audio into the inner ear during underwater workouts.

Wacaco Minipresso GR

$59.90, www.wacaco.com

At only 0.8 pounds and 6.89 inches, this hand-operated portable espresso machine is perfect for the sophisticated coffee aficionado on the go.

Headspace

Free, iOS and Android, www.headspace.com

Free on the App Store and Google Play Store, this app delivers a guided meditation right to your phone every day, as well as articles, videos and animations designed to promote mindfulness and mediation.

Propeller

$9.95, www.propellerhealth.com

This digital sensor attaches to your asthma inhaler and syncs to Propeller’s free mobile app, which sends dosage reminders, monitors environmental triggers and gathers insights to prevent future asthma attacks. Approved by the FDA and clinically proven to reduce symptoms.

The Vegetable Butcher by Cara Mangini – WIN AN AUTOGRAPHED COPY!

$29.95, www.littleeater.com

Chef and founder of local restaurant Little Eater Cara Mangini teaches readers how to select, prepare and pair everyday produce with obscure vegetables such as kohlrabi, sunchokes, crosnes and celeriac.