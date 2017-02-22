Gadgets & Gear | Healthy New Albany Feb/March 2017

1 of 7
Olivine Atelier Love + Roses Beauty Mist
$38.00, www.shopolivine.com
Rose oil is often called nature’s universal healer. Add a moment of self-care to your morning by waking your skin with a hydrating blend of essential oils, sacred flower essences and waters to soften skin and hair.
Maco Magnetic Cable Organizer
$5-$15, www.hellomaco.com
Get ready to #tamethetangle using one of Maco’s organizers to secure your earbuds and charger cables. The magnetic snap buttons allow you to quickly detach bundles and utilize cords on the go.
Pacifica App
Free download, www.thinkpacifica.com
Download this holistic mental health app and take a moment to relax. Pacifica is designed to reduce daily stress and anxiety by using relaxation and wellness techniques. Pacifica improves mental health awareness at a gradual pace within the comfort of your own home.
Sleep Better
Free, iTunes and Google Play Store, www.runtastic.com
Sleep Better monitors how you sleep, factoring in alcohol and caffeine intake, workout habits, daily stress levels, even whether you’re sleeping in a bed that isn’t yours. The mobile application ensures you don’t wake up in the middle of your REM sleep cycle, as well as monitoring that you’re awake at the correct time. When you wake up, your sleep data is put into a graph, letting you know when you woke up throughout the night and whether you got a good night’s rest.
Calorific
Free, iTunes Store, www.calorificapp.com
The perfect food tracking app for visual learners, Calorific labels foods in three simple ways: green, yellow and red, using beautiful photography of each food item. What this application lacks in variety, it makes up for in beautiful user interface and simplicity.
Do I Snore or Grind
Free, iTunes and Google Play Store, www.sleep.ai
Is your partner in denial about their snoring or teeth grinding at bed time? Are you? Do I Snore or Grind is an application that will solve the debate, and help the user break the habit by sounding an alarm if the user begins to snore or grind his or her teeth. Sleep.ai, the company that developed the application, is also working on the Anti-Snore Wearable, which links to the application and prevents the bad habits altogether.
Motiv Ring
$199 preorder, www.mymotiv.com
Motiv Ring offers all the benefits of a smart watch, and does it all without standing out or clashing with your work clothes. A simple band ring, the Motiv Ring communicates with your phone, constantly tracking your sleep, exercise and heart rate. The ring is lightweight, unobtrusive and waterproof.