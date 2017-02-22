Gadgets & Gear | Healthy New Albany Feb/March 2017

×

Do I Snore or Grind

Free, iTunes and Google Play Store, www.sleep.ai

Is your partner in denial about their snoring or teeth grinding at bed time? Are you? Do I Snore or Grind is an application that will solve the debate, and help the user break the habit by sounding an alarm if the user begins to snore or grind his or her teeth. Sleep.ai, the company that developed the application, is also working on the Anti-Snore Wearable, which links to the application and prevents the bad habits altogether.