Gadgets & Gears | May 2018

Activ5 Isometric-Based Strength Training Device – WIN!

$119.90, www.activ5.com

A workout here, a workout there – you can squeeze in your daily workout anywhere. A small, compactable product designed for on-the-go use, the Activ5 provides a wide range of features that will keep your workouts entertaining and timely. With personalized workouts based on strength levels, five-minute workouts designed for busy schedules and gamified exercise to keep your workout interesting, the Activ5 keeps you moving even during your longest day. In addition, this product can be shared among many different users, only requiring one device per household.

Aftershokz Trekz Air

$179.95, www.aftershokz.com

Inspired by athletes and their love of music, Aftershokz presents its lightest and most open ear headphones. A smaller, titanium-made set with improved sound quality, these headphones are ensured to fit more securely as you work up a sweat.

Fitbit Coach

$39.99/year, iOS and Android, www.fitbit.com

Who needs a physical trainer when all of your workouts come from a single application? With a variety of different workouts, ranging from indoor to outdoor with multiple activity levels at your fingertips, Fitbit Coach is sure to keep you active throughout the day. You are also able to select a variety of trainers to push you along the way.

Fitbit Iconic

$299.99, www.fitbit.com

Fitbit’s newest smart watch provides the most tech-savvy features to date and will enhance the healthy lifestyle you’ve always desired. With similar features to other Fitbit watches, Iconic’s additions include personal coaching straight from the watch and music storage capability. Available in multiple colors and now water resistant, the Fitbit Iconic is one of the greatest smart watches for a variety of users, from the avid athlete to the on-the-go trendsetter.

Halo II Pullover Headband

$14.95, www.haloheadband.com

Sweat shouldn’t affect your workout, and with the Halo II Pullover Headband, sweat running down your face will be the least of your worries. Never interfering with helmets or other workout accessories, this product fits securely around your head. Designed to redirect sweat away from the eyes and face with its Dryline fabric, this headband is perfect for a variety of workouts and all users.

Hidrate Spark 2.0

$54.95, www.hidratespark.com

With this smart water bottle, drinking water becomes more entertaining and rewarding. Available in many colors, the Hidrate Spark 2.0 provides daily reminders to drink water, helping meet daily hydration goals. With an app on your smart phone, you can keep track of your water intake and even connect with other Hidrate Spark 2.0 users for daily competitions.

Plant Therapy’s 7 & 7 Aromafuse Gift Set – WIN!

$99.95, www.planttherapy.com

Essential oils are designed to perform a variety of different functions, and with this set, you can test a wide variety of oils all at once. Plant Therapy’s 7 & 7 Aromafuse Gift Set includes the company’s top seven oils, top seven synergies and a diffuser – a helpful package for the customer who is gaining familiarity with essential oils. With scents such as lavender, cinnamon and sweet orange, this package will educate you on how essential oils can improve your healthy lifestyle.

Qardio Base 2

$149.99, store.getqardio.com

This wireless smart scale and body analyzer provides more than your average bathroom scale ever could. Tracking your weight, BMI and body composition, it also connects to a Qardio application on your smart phone to display your results and remind you of goals set and achieved. The best feature: The Qardio Base 2 displays a smiley face as you reach your smart goals, providing positive feedback for your hard work.

Way of Will 03 Soothe and Cool Massage Oil – WIN!

$29.50, www.wayofwill.com

After a long, intense workout, treat your aches and pains with Way of Will’s massaging oil. Made with essential oils, this oil is designed to help preserve moisture and soothe irritation and contains sweet almond, apricot kernel oils and jojoba. With its sweet, minty scent and adaptability to all different skin types, one spray of this oil will have you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated after each intensive sweat session.