Gadgets & Gear | March 2018

Couch to 5K

$2.99 on App Store and Google Play, www.active.com

The decision to run a 5K can be daunting, especially if you are not a runner. This app offers an interactive training program for the beginning runner that promises to get him or her 5K ready in nine weeks. The app also offers an interactive motivational coach and access to a running support community. Users can track and share workouts with GPS and sync playlists.

Good Morning Alarm Clock

Free on App Store and Google Play, www.apalon.com

Sleep is one of the most important things to our overall health and well-being. This app tracks user’s sleep cycle through the night and gently wakes him or her up during the lightest point of sleep, allowing the user to wake up refreshed instead of groggy. Users can also track sleep quality with data collected by the app, and will be notified if there is a change in sleep patterns.

bodyboss

$39.90-$169.40, www.bodyboss.com

This 16-week (four-week pre-training, 12-week training) program is designed to be done anywhere, eliminating any excuse about finding time to go the gym. While the program can be completed by anyone, it is geared specifically toward women, utilizing HIIT circuits for rapid fat burning. The complete package includes the entire fitness program in both digital and hard copy formats and a nutritional guide, or everything can be purchased separately.

Radian BlenderBottle – WIN!

$16.99-$29.99, www.blenderbottle.com

This updated design on the classic bottle is better than ever. Available in various materials and colors, this design features a center mounted spout, wide mouth, detachable sport loop, ounce and millimeter measurement markings, and a leak-proof seal.

Grip Trex All-terrain Paw Wear

$74.95, www.ruffwear.com

The right footwear is vital for your safety when enjoying the great outdoors, and the same is true for your four-legged companions. These all-terrain boots are design to provide maximum traction for canines who love the active lifestyle as much as their humans. These boots are carefully designed to provide a secure, breathable fit to keep your dog’s paws comfortable and safe.

Gaiam Beginner Pilates Kit

$19.98, www.gaiam.com

Perfect for those new to Pilates, this kit includes a body-sculpting ball, resistance band and instructional DVD. These tools work together using resistance and your own body weight to help you sculpt the body you want.

T is for Toes Lush Foot Powder – WIN!

$7.95, www.lushusa.com

Even with the best designs for breathability, odor is often inevitable, especially for the sports and outdoors enthusiast. This powder soaks up extra moisture and keeps feet and shoes smelling fresh with tea tree and lime essential oils.

Buddy Pouch – WIN!

$17.99-$49.99, www.therunningbuddy.com

This ingenious design offers a new, nuisance-free solution to keep your essentials safe and dry during activity. Utilizing magnetic technology, this band-free pouch is made to hold cards, emergency medications, fit most phones and includes a side-zipping headphone port. It is available in various sizes, colors and designs.