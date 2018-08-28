For the first time ever, the Walking Classic is going live

× Expand Photo: CapCity Sports Media / Robb McCormick Photography

In 1939, NBC televised the first-ever sporting event – a college basketball game between the Columbia University Lions and Princeton University Tigers. It was the beginning of a new era.

Today, a vast variety of sports are broadcasted live on both national and local levels, which not only allows more people to experience the activity but also promotes and possibly increases its popularity. With the rising interest in walking for exercise and sport, it makes sense that the 2018 New Albany Walking Classic is getting camera-ready.

For the first time ever, the Walk has teamed up with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to broadcast the race live on local channel 10, WBNS-10TV. A great way to ring in the 14th Walk on Sept. 9, the televised event will follow the Walk from 8-9 a.m.

“The Walk is exciting because some of these people are really, really fast. In fact, faster than runners,” says Philip Heit, director and founder of the Healthy New Albany Inc., which puts on the Walk each year. “Sporting events are exciting, and this will be an opportunity to hear people interviewed, to show the city of New Albany and, specifically, the walking course. We don’t want it to be boring.”

What Else is New at the 2018 Walk? After a vigorous walking competition, relax at the new mimosa bar near the finish line in Market Square.

Walkers, kick it into high gear to be the first female or male finishers and receive a new Shinola wrist watch.

Instead of a classic medal for necks, walkers will be awarded an aluminum luggage tag, perfect for any suitcase.

Perhaps one of the most-anticipated swag bags of the year, this year’s Walk jacket is a long-sleeved half-zip pullover with thumb holes in the cuffs. The jacket is made from a breathable material suitable for all temperatures.

Too hot for long sleeves? Walkers will also take home a classic Abercrombie & Fitch cotton T-shirt with the Walk logo embroidered on the chest.



With broadcasting a live event comes a lot of equipment, but participants need not worry. After careful coordination, Heit reassures it will not disrupt the more than 2,500 walkers on the new USA Track & Field-certified 10K course, which starts and ends in Market Square.

Taking the Walk to live television has always been a personal dream for Heit. He says it not only gives central Ohioans an opportunity to enjoy the Walk from home, but is also an opportunity to showcase how serious a sport walking can be.

“We want walking to be considered on the same level as running,” Heit says. “Some of the big running races in the United States, like the New York City Marathon, are on TV live. Well, why not do it for walking, too? We’re not on a national spotlight like New York, but for the status of walking I thought it would give the sport credibility. … And I think (broadcasting it live) will add, to what is already a prestigious event, more prestige.”

Heit says that going live can also help showcase the dedicated efforts of Healthy New Albany Inc., and that 100 percent of the money raised at the Walk goes toward community health programming at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany.

“We want people to know what Healthy New Albany is doing,” Heit says. “It’s not only about the Walk, but it’s how the Walk is leading to an active lifestyle with people picking up on exercise and learning the importance of movement.”

And that’s Heit’s favorite part: being able to witness people take the first steps toward a healthy lifestyle.

“People who perhaps have never done anything about being physically active to now taking the initiative to do something for their health – that’s always exciting to see,” says Heit.

A Helping Hand

Walking Classic volunteer administrator speaks about the health benefits of volunteering

Who would have thought doing physical labor could help lower stress, lessen symptoms of depression and increase overall health? It may sound backward, but volunteering can do just that.

With the Walk upon us, hundreds of students, residents and fans of the event are gearing up to help everything run – or, perhaps, walk – smoothly. But volunteering is much more than a helping hand; studies suggest there are mental and physical benefits associated with the giving back.

“I agree with the studies that say volunteering has health benefits,” says Marianne Troutman, volunteer coordinator for the Walk. “People who donate their time feel more socially connected and it gives them a sense of purpose and fulfillment, which can decrease stress and depression.”

In a recent study conducted at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, scientists collected data from 40 different studies over a 20-year period, and found a link between volunteering and decreased levels of depression. Volunteering provides social connections, can increase self-esteem and change life perspectives.

It’s not just mental health that can increase through volunteer work, though.

In a 2013 study in Psychology and Aging, scientists found that adults over the age of 50 who volunteer at least 200 hours in a 12-month period were less likely to develop hypertension. Through volunteering, physical activity increases, which can help lower symptoms of hypertension.

“Volunteering at the NAWC keeps you physically and mentally active, thus increasing your brain function as you move and think at the same time,” Troutman says.

And anyone who has attended the Walk – whether as a participant, volunteer or onlooker – knows it’s easy to find happy volunteers who are ready to give back to the community. Troutman is ready to hop back on her golf cart and assist participants and volunteers themselves for the 2018 Walk.

“I love seeing so many of my dedicated volunteers return year after year,” Troutman says. “The Walk is a gift to yourself; it’s about prevention and keeping yourself well and healthy. It is thrilling to see so many people embrace this event as a walker or a volunteer.”

Lydia Freudenberg is a brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.