Fall & winter safety tips for residents on the go

New Albany is home to many avid cyclists who enjoy the city’s proximity to country roads for their century training rides.

It is also home to more than 36 miles of leisure trails connecting our neighborhoods and Business Park to community gathering places such as our school campus, the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, parks and all the different shops and activities in our Village Center, the core of our town.

With Healthy New Albany helping lead the way to promote the virtues of staying active, many walkers and runners utilize our trails throughout the year despite the weather. The trails are also used by many families for leisurely weekend rides, and by an increasing number of children to get to and from school.

Whether your activities are competitive or leisurely, or even if you just want to get in a little family time and exercise despite colder weather and earlier sunsets, here are some tips to help everyone stay safe as the weather changes:

Runners and walkers:

Use leisure trails instead of roads when they are available.

Put your shine on; wear reflective materials.

Use crosswalks instead of crossing mid-block.

Make eye contact with approaching motorists if possible. Assume they don’t see you.

Carry a phone and any important medical info on you.

Leaves and weather conditions can make trails slippery.

Don’t wear music headsets or earbuds. Be aware of your surroundings.

Partner up, either with another person or a dog.

Call New Albany police at 614-855-1234 if something seems out of the ordinary.

Cyclists:

Remember, cyclists are required to follow the same traffic laws as vehicles.

Make eye contact with approaching motorists if possible. Assume they don’t see you.

Put your shine on; use reflective materials on your person and your bike.

Wear a helmet.

Don’t wear music headsets or earbuds – be aware of your surroundings.

Anticipate hazards and slow down accordingly. Leaves and weather conditions can make trails slippery.

Remember, your bike is not as visible as another vehicle.

Carry a phone and any important medical info on you or your bike.

Call New Albany police at 614-855-1234 if something seems out of the ordinary.

Motorists:

Turn on your headlights, particularly during the dawn and dusk hours.

Use caution when passing parked or stopped vehicles.

Share the road and stay alert for cyclists and pedestrians; allow three feet of space between them and your vehicle.

Obey the posted speed limit.

Yield to pedestrians and cyclists at roundabouts and when turning.

Scott McAfee is public information officer for the City of New Albany. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

