Dr. John DiPietra is improving the care for the elderly

With the new Wesley Woods at New Albany, opening soon, residents are bound to meet some new faces in the community. However, the medical director of Wesley Woods’ New Albany campus is not one of those new faces. Dr. John DiPietra has lived in New Albany since 1997, and will have a clinic on campus. Throughout his career, DiPietra has been dedicated to improving care for those living in hospice and assisted living facilities, and he plans to continue his hard work in his new clinic. Healthy New Albany Magazine sat down with DiPietra to talk about caring for the elderly and making life comfortable for those in hospice care.

Healthy New Albany: What is the main goal of hospice care? What kinds of treatments or programs can patients expect to receive in hospice?

Dr. John DiPietra: The main goal of hospice is to provide physical, emotional and spiritual support, allowing the inevitable process of dying to unfold in the best way possible. Hospice provides services that help lessen fear, pain and isolation associated with this process. Hospice care is multidisciplinary, and includes pain management, nursing care, pastoral support and therapies such as physical, occupational, musical and aroma, to name a few.

HNA: What does a typical day look like in the life of a person who works in a hospice center?

JD: Hospice care utilizes a multidisciplinary approach, so there is no single profile of a person who works in a hospice center, and care is highly individualized, so there is no real typical day. There are, however, typical traits that I associate with individuals drawn to hospice care. These include selflessness, compassion, skill and a strong sense of duty.

HNA: What should people know about hospice care prior to going into it, or admitting a loved one into it?

JD: The mission of hospice is to provide skilled, dignified and compassionate care to individuals with life-limiting illnesses and support their loved ones in the process.

HNA: Are there any common misconceptions when it comes to hospice care and caring for the elderly?

JD: We live in a culture that is generally uncomfortable discussing death and dying. The misconception is that hospice is the bad news when, in actuality, hospice can be the good news because it has the ability to improve the end-of-life process.

HNA: What are the common reasons that cause people to seek hospice care?

JD: Family and loved ones can be easily overwhelmed by the needs of the patient in the end stages of life. Hospice is an available resource that can help deal with the numerous and complicated issues at hand.

HNA: Are there any alternative options to hospice care?

JD: In general terms, medical care has a focus on being curative. Hospice provides comfort and dignity when palliation is the main goal. Questions about alternatives to hospice care are more about a treatment philosophy, since hospice today is provided in a wide variety of settings from in-home to clinical environments.

HNA: What is the typical age range for patients who go into hospice care?

JD: Hospice care can be, and is, provided to people of all ages.

HNA: What does the hospice environment look like in central Ohio?

JD: There are many options offered in a multitude of settings including hospitals, hospice care centers, skilled nursing facilities and in the home.

HNA: How does hospice care combat caregiver burnout? What do caregivers need to know about hospice care and caring for someone who is terminally ill?

JD: Physical, mental and emotional exhaustion are not uncommon in caregivers. Accepting help from a hospice team can greatly alleviate the stress associated with the intense challenges one faces in caring for the terminally ill patient. Caregivers may find the help therapeutic not only for the patient, but for themselves as well.

HNA: What should close family members and loved ones know after the patient passes away? What are typical next steps for them?

JD: The hospice team will assist with the required tasks in the hours immediately following a death. In addition, access to support groups and bereavement services will be made available.

HNA: Is there anything else readers should know about hospice care, or about caring for the elderly or sick?

JD: Hospice treatment uses a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to end-of-life care. For every hour spent directly with a patient and family, many hours are spent behind the scenes creating a plan that will maximize quality of life and minimize suffering. Those who choose this type of work are very special, and it is my privilege to work with them.

About the Expert:

Dr. John DiPietra has been a board-certified internist for 29 years and has been in a group practice, Canyon Medical Center, since 1994. A former chairman of medicine at Mount Carmel East, DiPietra has been a medical director for skilled nursing homes, hospice and home health companies, and a collaborating physician for numerous nurse practitioners. He has served on multiple committees to improve care in and out of the hospital setting. A resident of New Albany since 1997, DiPietra lives with his wife, Eloise, and has four daughters: Caroline, Charlotte, Isabel and Lily.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Clare Proctor is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

