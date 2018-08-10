Diamonds Direct Celebrates The Homeless Families Foundation with Weekend "Vault Warming" Event

In celebration of the services The Homeless Families Foundation provides to educate, nurture and empower families to achieve stable housing and self-sufficiency, Diamonds Direct will be collecting supplies for The Homeless Families Foundation “move-in kits,” which the organization provides to families in transitional housing. In addition, Diamonds Direct will be offering 20% off of stunning inventory* during normal operating hours Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 and will donate a portion of all proceeds from the weekend’s sales to The Homeless Families Foundation.

Supplies can be dropped at the Diamonds Direct showroom at 1330 Polaris Parkway. Items needed to support families in crisis include:

KITCHEN ITEMS

Trash Can (new)

Pots and Pans (new/gently used)

Can Opener (new/gently used)

Dishes, Bowls, Cups (new/gently used)

Spatulas/Utensils (new)

Kitchen Towel/Dishcloth (new)

Dish Soap (new)

Steel Wool S.O.S. Soap Pads (new)

BATHROOM ITEMS

Toilet Brush (new)

Shower Curtain (new)

Shower Hooks (new/gently used)

Shampoo (new)

Comb/Brush (new)

Deoderant (new)

CLEANING SUPPLIES

Bucket (new)

Dust Pan (new)

Spray Cleaner (new)

Pine-Sol Cleaner (new)

Mop (new)

Broom (new)

Plunger (new)

LINEN CLOSET ITEMS

Towels (new)

Washcloths (new)

Soap (new)

Blankets, Twin-sized and larger (new)

Pillows (new)

Sheets (new)

*excludes certified diamonds and price-protected lines