Debunking the myths of food allergies

We are living in an age of dietary restrictions, but haven’t food allergies been around forever? According to a recent study by the National Academy of Sciences, it’s not clear whether food allergies are actually on the rise because these allergies are often self-diagnosed and the symptoms can be misinterpreted.

So, what’s the real difference between an allergy and an intolerance, and how should they be treated respectively?

While an intolerance can cause major discomfort, it does not elicit an immune response, and therefore symptoms such as migraines, coughing and stomachaches can take longer to appear than in the case of an allergic reaction.

Food allergens elicit an immune response and can cause life-threatening anaphylaxis, which is why they should be considered more dangerous than food intolerances. Food Allergy Action Month and Food Allergy Awareness Week are both observed in May, so check out these common allergy myths to share with your friends and family.

5 Things You Thought You Knew About Food Allergies

Myth: Babies shouldn’t have peanut butter

Fact: Safely introducing finely ground peanuts into a baby’s diet when he or she reaches 6 months of age can decrease his or her likelihood of developing a peanut allergy later in life.

First, parents need to know whether their infant is at high risk of developing a peanut allergy. Signs include a history of severe eczema – which causes dry, itchy skin and rashes – or an allergy to eggs.

Myth: Once you develop an allergy, you have it for life

Fact: Generally, most children will grow out of allergies to eggs, milk, wheat and soy by about age 5. It is thought to be as a result of the gut maturing or a change in the immune system’s response to that food. However, allergies to peanuts, seafood, fish or tree nuts are very rarely lost.

Myth: Food allergies are only an issue when eating

Fact: Some cosmetics and other topical treatments can contain nut oils or extracts of fruit or vegetables. If you have a food allergy, you should make it a habit to look at the ingredient list of any products coming in contact with your body.

Myth: Food allergies are hereditary

Fact: While having parents with food allergies makes you more likely to develop allergies, you do not inherit specific allergies. Rather, you inherit the likelihood of having allergies in general.

Myth: You should immediately cut a food from your diet if you suspect it is an allergen

Fact: You shouldn’t cut food groups out of your diet without medical advice, because you could miss out on important nutrients. First, consult your doctor, who can refer you for tests to diagnose your symptoms if appropriate.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.