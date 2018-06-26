Columbus mother expands adaptive tennis program

× Expand Rick Gibson +1 (614) 530-0077

For the last 10 years, New Albany’s own Buddy Up Tennis organization can be summed up in one slogan: “Where there’s a Will, there’s a way.”

When Beth Gibson’s son, Will, turned 3, she began to look for adaptive tennis programs in which Will could participate. Will has Down syndrome, and Gibson quickly realized there was a lack of tennis programs for children like Will. She knew there must be other parents out there who, like herself, were searching for a program like this, so she got to work. Gibson began to collaborate with staff members at Wickertree Tennis Club to create a program that would give children with Down syndrome the opportunity to play tennis with peers.

After a successful clinic, held in 2008, Gibson founded Buddy Up Tennis. The search for an adaptive tennis program was over.

“There was a real need for a program like this in our community,” says Gibson. “We wanted these athletes to learn the sport of a lifetime while also growing and developing through team participation.”

An Ace of a Program

Buddy Up Tennis is not only an adaptive tennis program, but a program that looks to give children a full-body workout once each week.

Gibson noticed that a majority of children with Down syndrome in central Ohio weren’t receiving the physical, occupational or speech therapy needed to succeed. Living in New Albany, where fitness is so important, Gibson wanted to create an environment in which children with Down syndrome could be confident, successful and active.

“This program promotes a healthy lifestyle both on and off the court,” says Gibson. “These children are developing friendships and participating in their community, which has led to an overall increase in their confidence and allows them to feel more socially involved.”

Today, Buddy Up Tennis is the only tennis program in the country centered on children with Down syndrome. Since its humble beginnings in New Albany, this hands-on, relationship-driven program has expanded to nine states and 20 cities.

“Organizations in both the tennis and Down syndrome communities reached out to bring our program to their clubs and organizations because we can provide the skills,” says Gibson. “We always go to a community where there is both a large tennis and Down syndrome community.”

A very active member in Buddy Up Tennis since his mother founded the organization, Will, now 13, is still excited for the program each week.

“I love pairing up with my buddy and doing laps around the court,” says Will. “We’re all doing different fitness activities but working together at the same time.”

Additions and Advantages

Buddy Up Tennis has been hugely successful but still, Gibson continues to search for ways in which to improve the program.

Will, a devoted athlete, began working with personal trainers outside of the tennis program. Parents with children in Buddy Up Tennis saw Will’s success with the added programs, so Gibson decided it was time for a supplemental program to Buddy Up Tennis: Buddy Up Fitness.

“My mom and I are doing this awesome new fitness program,” says Will Gibson. “My favorite activities at this program are wall sits, jump ropes, push-ups, sit-ups and making new friends.”

Buddy Up Fitness started in fall 2017, implementing a circuit training class for individuals already involved in the tennis program. The classes focus on the children’s core, which can be the weakest part of the body for children with Down syndrome.

“We noticed that these kids wanted to be more active than the one tennis clinic a week,” says Gibson.

With its immense growth and popularity in New Albany and surrounding communities, Buddy Up Tennis has now started expanding Buddy Up Fitness to its other locations. In the winter and spring sessions, they will again add more classes for children to get involved in, Gibson says.

Volleying Forward

As Buddy Up Tennis continues to expand across the country, Gibson and Will remember the past 10 years as ones filled with growth and success.

“We’ve gone from one athlete, buddy and coach to over 550 athletes, 65 coaches and 750 volunteers,” says Gibson. “Buddy Up Tennis has created a family.”

With a bright future in mind, Gibson sees the Buddy Up Fitness program expanding to other Buddy Up Tennis locations across the country, filling a real need in many communities. She also hopes for more community involvement and collaboration, with her executive team expanding its impact in more communities.

“Expansion doesn’t happen overnight, as we’ve had to take it one city at a time,” says Gibson. “As we expand and develop, we want each of our locations to continue our mission: giving each athlete the most impactful experience possible.”

Of course at the end of the day, Buddy Up Tennis is all about the athlete, and Will’s love for the sport and program are proof that Gibson has far exceeded her original goals.

“Buddy Up Tennis has changed my life because I became a new me and got experience with a wide variety of sports,” says Will. “These programs make me feel strong and awesome.”

Laura Baird is a contributing writer.