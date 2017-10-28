Cardio kickboxing helps fitness fans unwind and stay fit

× Expand Photos courtesy Cathy Thomas

When it comes to maintaining physical and mental health, kickboxing knocks both out in a single move.

One of several group fitness classes offered at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health and Fitness Center at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, cardio kickboxing provides a positive outlet for releasing stress and tension while improving physical fitness.

“A lot of people don’t have an opportunity to be fierce in their day-to-day life,” says Cathy Thomas, group exercise coordinator at the center. “The psychological effects of punching and kicking allow you to let loose and let out some of that aggression in a safe environment.”

Closely related to boxing, kickboxing is typically set to music and involves a variety of kicks and punches to the air. A workout may also incorporate jumping jacks, jump rope and weighted gloves but, ultimately, Thomas says, “the goal is fitness rather than competition.”

Kickboxing is a total body workout with a phenomenal core-strengthening element.

“Kicking trains all the muscles that support the hip joint, glutes, outer and inner thighs, quads, hamstrings, and calves,” says Thomas.

Punching, on the other hand, strengthens the triceps, biceps and shoulder muscles.

“It makes the time go faster because you’re thinking about each punch and kick,” says Thomas. “It’s a very active way for you to release tension.”

Kickboxing is also an excellent way to improve balance and coordination. Due to the amount of rotational movement involved in kickboxing, “you’re constantly shifting your center of gravity,” says Thomas. “It also requires a certain level of coordination, since you’re timing your movements to the music.”

This constant movement builds your cardiovascular stamina.

“When you train in different heart rate zones and incorporate high-intensity interval training (HIIT), you can effectively strengthen both your aerobic and anaerobic systems,” says Thomas.

Thomas designs her own kickboxing classes as a fitness instructor, and is able to get creative. Because of its highly customizable nature, almost anybody can kickbox. For those with shoulder injuries, hip or knee joint issues, or spinal problems, the instructor can help modify the workout to be safe and low-impact.

“It’s very cathartic, stress-relieving in a way,” says Thomas. “I encourage people to yell and shout if they need to. This is the one place you can let your inhibitions go a little bit.”

In contrast to exercises such as jogging or biking, which can become mindless after a while, Thomas says, kickboxing is psychologically engaging.

Like many other cardio exercises, kickboxing enables one to release aggression and stress, helping the body increase the release of endorphins and improve mood.

With technology and distractions surrounding us, there is an increasing need to step back from worries and destress regularly. When stressful times arise, exercise is often the first thing to get taken out of the schedule.

“Stress is a huge factor in our lives right now, linked to obesity, diabetes, metabolic syndrome and even our posture,” says Thomas. “But exercise is a way to remind yourself of the importance of balance in your daily life, to release that stress in your life in a positive way.”

Cardio kickboxing is taught Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and combat, a combination of kickboxing and martial arts using a weighted body bar, is taught Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Fitness Center.

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer.

