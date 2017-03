Calendar | March-April 2017 | Healthy New Albany

× Expand New Albany Community Garden

Wednesday, March 1

New Albany Community Garden Opening Day

New Albany Community Garden, www.newalbanycommunitygarden.shutterfly.com

Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

Saturday, March 4

McCoy Gala

7-9 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Wednesday, March 8

Rosie Swale-Pope Lecture

7 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Heatlhy New Albany, www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, March 11

Pi Day 5K

9 a.m., Alum Creek Park North, Westerville, www.teachinglearningcollaborative.org

New Albany Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, March 12

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Casey at the Bat

3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanysymphony.net

Saturday, March 18

Using Music (Better!) to Deal With Stress

10 a.m.-noon, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center, Columbus, www.cancer.osu.edu/events

Sunday, March 19

Straighten Up and Fly Right: The Nate King Cole Tribute

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Friday, March 24

Peter Frampton Raw, An Acoustic Tour

8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Capital City Half Marathon 2016 Capital City Half Marathon

Tuesday, March 28

Lunch and Learn: Cancer Nutrition Myths and Facts

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center, www.cancer.osu.edu/events

Saturday, April 1

Lady Tutu 5K and Little Princess Dash

8 a.m., Easton Town Center, www.ladytutu5k.com

Saturday, April 8

TEDxNewAlbany: Through the Looking Glass

9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.tedxnewalbany.org

Saturday, April 15

SpringFest

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., New Albany Football Stadium, www.newalbanycommunitycalendar.com

Saturday, April 22

Earth Day Work Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m., New Albany Community Garden, www.newalbanycommunitygarden.shutterfly.com

Peter Frampton Raw, An Acoustic Tour

Wednesday, April 26

The Jefferson Series: David H. Petraeus

7-8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Saturday, April 29

Capital City Half Marathon

8 a.m., downtown Columbus, www.capitalcityhalfmarathon.com

Sunday, April 30

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Power of the Sea

3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Phillip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Wednesday, March 1

Moving with Purpose

1-2 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon

Straighten Up and Fly Right: The Nate King Cole Tribute

Mondays, March 6-April 24

Empower

3:15 p.m., grades 6-8

Monday, March 13

Exercises for Neck and Back Pain

6-7 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

NCH New You Cooking Demo

4-8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4-Monday, April 24

Urban Zen

8:30 a.m.

Monday, April 10

Exercise is Medicine

6-7 p.m.

Sundays

Walking Club

7-10:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 20

Girls with Gears

5-10 pm.

Friday, April 21

Practice Endeavors/Dental Practice Sales

8 a.m.-5 p.m.