Acupuncturist shares knowledge of Chinese medicine

Acupuncture and other forms of Eastern medicine are often written off as inferior to Western medicine. In recent years, though, Americans have become more and more accepting of alternatives. Still, a lot of people don’t know enough about the practice to seek treatment. Healthy New Albany Magazine talked with Michelle Sauberzweig, a licensed acupuncturist at Living Well Acupuncture in New Albany, about her practice of Eastern and, more specifically, Chinese medicine.

HNA: What specific practices does Eastern medicine include?

MS: Traditional Chinese medicine is a form of Eastern medicine that incorporates the use of acupuncture, Chinese herbs, cupping tui na, gua sha and moxibustion to treat pain and illness, as well as prevent disease. The goal with Chinese medicine is to promote physical, mental and emotional balance, and we have several different modalities to use in order to achieve this balance. Acupuncture, the most common and well-known modality, uses thin needles into the skin to correct the energy flow (qi, pronounced chee) in the body in order to treat and prevent disease and reduce pain. Chinese herbs are used to enhance the treatment, help with recovery from injury and treat disease. Cupping (a procedure in which cups are placed on the skin and heated, to create a suction), made famous by Michael Phelps, is used to increase blood flow and circulation, eliminate toxins and relax the muscles. Tui na is a form of Chinese massage that uses pressure on acupuncture points, meridians and groups of muscles in order to remove the blockages of energy in the body. Gua sha uses a massage tool to scrape the skin, which increases blood flow, improves range of motion and decreases pain. Usually, this is intimidating to patients due to the bruising it causes, but it looks far worse than it feels.

HNA: Would you consider Chinese medicine to be a form of holistic or integrative medicine?

Chinese medicine is considered to be a holistic, natural form of medicine. However, it can also be considered integrative medicine due to the fact that Chinese medicine is often suggested or prescribed in conjunction of other therapies to enhance fertility, decrease pain, decrease recovery time from injuries/surgeries and to help with addictions and detoxification. Acupuncturists are often on staff at hospitals, rehab facilities, pain management centers, and chiropractor and physical therapy offices to help the patients reach optimal health quickly. In my opinion, combining conventional medicine with alternative medicine provides the patient with additional knowledge, skills and support to take better care of their mental, physical, spiritual and emotional needs.

HNA: Do you use any other wellness-based therapies when treating your patients?

MS: In my practice, I also use dietary therapy to help patients heal. Food is medicine, so giving the body nutrients it needs to heal is crucial. With Chinese nutrition, we first identify what is deficient or excessive in their body through diagnosis. Based upon that, we can suggest specific foods or ask that the patient avoid specific foods that will help correct this imbalance. For instance, if a patient presents with menopausal symptoms, she is typically considered to be yin deficient. In order to improve this condition, the patient should eat apples, asparagus, eggs, mangos, pomegranates, pears, kidney beans, yams, pork, tofu and honey. She should avoid spicy, pungent foods, alcohol, recreational drugs, coffee and caffeine.

HNA: Can you explain how acupuncture works?

MS: In Chinese medicine terms, there are several pathways – also known as meridians – that run throughout the body. If any of these meridians get blocked or are weak, there will be symptoms which will help us determine what pathways are affected and we can then choose to correct points to create a free flow of qi which will decrease the symptoms and create balance in the body. When the body is in balance and the qi is flowing freely, the body can repair itself and maintain its own health.

In Western medicine terms, when a needle is inserted into the body, the body responds with multiple biological responses mediated by sensory neurons within the central nervous system. Studies done with Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) have indicated that the central nervous system is affected by acupuncture. The stimulation from acupuncture triggers the hypothalamus and the pituitary gland, resulting in an alteration in the secretion of neurotransmitters and neurohormones, leading to the changes in blood flow centrally and peripherally. At this point, the body initiates responses to pain relief, immune function and hormonal balance.

HNA: What ailments can acupuncture be used to treat?

MS: Acupuncture is used to treat several health conditions including, but not limited to: allergies, arthritis, anxiety, depression, digestive issues, headaches, hypertension, induction of labor, infertility, insomnia, knee pain, low back pain, menopause, migraines, morning sickness, nausea, PMS, sciatica, sprains, stress related conditions, tennis elbow and vomiting.

HNA: Is there more than one style of acupuncture? How do they differ?

MS: The main styles of acupuncture include traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) acupuncture, Japanese acupuncture, Korean acupuncture and auricular acupuncture. Acupuncture originated in China but spread to Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Europe and America, and over the centuries, different styles have emerged. While the basic principles remain the same, the diagnosis and technique vary based on the style. There is no evidence that supports one is better or more effective than another.

TCM is the most commonly practiced and studied in the U.S. TCM is the acupuncture I use in my practice where several fine needles are inserted and each point is stimulated. Japanese style, also known as classical acupuncture, is very subtle, where few needles are used with less stimulation. Korean acupuncture is similar to Japanese style but many more needles are used. With this style it is not uncommon to have close to 100 needles inserted. Auricular acupuncture is a powerful microsystem of acupuncture where needles are inserted into the ear. Although auricular acupuncture is typically used to help control pain and addictions, we can actually treat the entire body by needling the ear. In my practice I use TCM style and auricular acupuncture to effectively treat my patients.

HNA: What is battlefield acupuncture?

MS: One of my favorite treatments to use in practice is battlefield acupuncture. It is quick, easy and very effective for the treatment of pain. Battlefield acupuncture is a type of auricular acupuncture which uses semi-permanent needles to successfully and immediately reduce and/or eliminate pain. This is primarily being used at the VA hospitals, Andrews Air Force Base and in triage on the battlefields. Evidence shows the usage of pain medication used and addictions have drastically decreased, suicide rates have lowered and that chronic and acute pain, in addition to phantom pain, is being eliminated with the use of battlefield acupuncture.

HNA: What can a patient expect the treatment to feel like?

MS: After an acupuncture treatment, most patients feel very relaxed, mentally and physically. Acupuncture triggers the body to release endorphins, so a feeling of euphoria for a few hours can result. Some patients get energized after the treatment, and others feel sleepy and tired. Drinking plenty of water before and after the treatment is helpful for optimal results.

HNA: How often does someone usually have to receive treatment?

MS: The number of treatments varies depending on the type, severity and duration of the condition. The benefits of acupuncture are accumulative, so more than one treatment is necessary. Acute conditions may take only a few treatments to resolve completely, but a chronic issue will take longer, at least 10-12 sessions. I usually schedule more frequently in the beginning but taper down as improvements are made and the body begins to heal itself, and that pace is different for everyone. Each medicine has its proper dosage and each plan is individualized to best fit the needs of the patient.

HNA: Do you work with herbal medicine? What are some common treatments?

MS: Chinese herbal medicine is a powerful method of healing which is often used to treat the root of the problem, not only for relief of the symptoms. The herbs are gentle and safe due to the fact they are made from nature and have little to no side effects. Herbs can be given raw or in powder form, or as tinctures, pills, capsules or syrups, and they can be tailored for each individual’s needs. Through scientific research, it is now proven that Chinese herbs are effective in treating acute diseased or conditions, such as killing bacteria or viruses and helping injuries to recover faster. They can also heal chronic illness, promote blood circulation, prevent illness, strengthen the body and help it recover. Herbs are effective for the following: chronic/acute pain, respiratory disorders, gastrointestinal problems, neurological disorders, sexual problems, heart problems, stress-related disorders, allergies and immune system problems.

HNA: Why do you think people are skeptical of Chinese medicine?

MS: People are often skeptical of Chinese medicine because it is “outside the box.” Here in the U.S., it is alternative to conventional medicine and is not the first thing people think of when they have an injury, illness or disease. However, Chinese medicine is becoming more widely accepted by the medical community and the general public. In fact, one-third of the world uses Chinese medicine and it is considered to be the second most practiced medicine, behind Western medicine. Chinese medicine has been around for over 2,000 years, which is the longest medicine practiced. It has withheld the best test of all; the test of time. If it did not work, it would not still be around today.

When I tell others my occupation, most people shudder. The thought of needles, most people think it will be painful. However, typically there is no pain at all. The needles are as thin as a piece of hair and believe it or not, most people fall asleep with all the needles in because they are so relaxed.

HNA: Is it safe for children to be treated with herbal medicine and/ or acupuncture?

MS: Children can receive acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine even as an infant. The qi in children is very superficial which makes them easy to treat, quick to respond and need less invasive treatments. We have several options for children and infants. We can do alternatives to acupuncture such as acupressure, shonishin, laser acupuncture, microcurrent or tui na. I have treated children as young as infants for eczema, diarrhea, constipation, croup, fevers, ear infections, colic, colds, viruses, ADD, acne, stress and anxiety.

About the Expert:

Michelle Sauberzweig is a licensed acupuncturist in the state of Ohio. She is also certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCAAOM). In 2009, Michelle received a master’s degree in traditional Chinese medicine from the Colorado School of Traditional Chinese Medicine. She was trained in various adjunctive therapies, such as moxibustion, tui na, acupressure, cupping, auricular therapy, battlefield acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine and dietary therapy. Her specialties include women’s health, infertility, stress-related conditions, digestive disorders, and muscular and joint pain, including back pain. Michelle is very passionate about Chinese medicine and is dedicated to helping her patients realize their full potential in mind, body and spirit.

