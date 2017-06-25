Active cruise vacations: more than the buffet table

When you think of summer, you probably imagine sunshine, rest and relaxation. And for many people, that idea is fulfilled by a summer cruise.

Over the past few years, cruises have become some of the most popular types of vacations for people of all ages. In fact, the average age of cruisers is steadily dropping. Much of the reason for their surge in popularity is that cruises just aren’t what they used to be.

Gone are the days of regimented dining times and limited excursion options. Today, cruises have become themed, which is a way to bring people with similar interests together. And one of the more popular themes, as it turns out, is cruises that focus on health and fitness.

Lynsie Stout, sales manager of the AAA Ohio Auto Club in Columbus, says health-focused cruises are among the latest and greatest options in travel.

“Cruise companies understand that like-minded people often like to travel together,” she says. “As such, they’ve started to offer themed cruises that emphasize health and wellness.”

So what exactly are health and wellness-focused cruises? Simply put, they’re cruises that build healthy activities into their itinerary, offering sport and fitness facilities aboard. This allows cruisers to keep in shape while enjoying amazing views and experiences. Many of these cruises also offer programs such as yoga, meditation, circuit training and much more.

Stout says newer cruise ships offer more active options than ever before – both on the ship and in port.

“These newer, health-focused cruises offer a range of options for those who wish to be physically active. The enormous list of options offered by cruise companies – biking, hiking, rock climbing, kayaking, snorkeling, surfing – seems never ending, and that’s even in addition to state-of-the-art gyms and group fitness classes,” says Stout. “Aside from these physically active options, cruise lines also now cater to all sorts of dietary needs by offering foods that are low-sodium, gluten-free and better for allergies.”

Steve Cores is a travel professional with Cruise Planners, a group of travel advisors in Columbus. Cores believes that themed cruises – specifically health-focused cruises – are only going to continue to grow in popularity.

“Cruises are fun, enjoyable, all-inclusive vacations. And health-focused cruises are not only fun, but also educational, because the cruisers get to learn about healthy nutrition and lifestyle choices,” says Cores. “Many of today’s health-focused cruises relate to popular health and fitness programs such as Weight Watchers, Hungry Girl, Holistic Holiday at Sea and Marathon Runners. They offer classes and programs throughout the cruise to keep people motivated and healthy. These days, you don’t have to go on a cruise and think you’ll gain weight. You can enjoy a five-star ocean view, eat at five-star restaurants and stay healthy – or perhaps even lose weight.”

So how can you find a health-focused cruise to take this summer? Stout says there are plenty of options still available. Stout recommends Cunard’s Big Band Ball Series, which offers cruises in August and November. The cruise features ballroom and swing dancers to get down to a full orchestra. AMA Waterways Active Danube Cruise includes bicycling tours through Germany’s Black Forest and through chateaus and citadels in France. Tauck’s Peru and the Galapagos Island Cruise runs in conjunction with BBC Earth, and cruisers can enjoy hikes up Prince Philip’s Steps, kayaking in Darwin Lake and snorkeling off of Fernandina Beach.

“While these types of cruises aren’t specifically themed as health-focused, they’re much more active than typical cruises,” Stout says.

Cores agrees there are always health-focused cruises available, and it’s not too late to book one for this summer.

“One of the best summer cruises for on-board fitness is Royal Caribbean,” says Cores. “They continue to lead the pack with fitness options such as surfing, ice skating, roller skating, rock climbing and state-of-the-art fitness centers with incredible spas for relaxation.”

Ann Poirier is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS