A link between singing and increasing mental health

Thanks to increased public dialog, there has been a spotlight on mental health in recent years. Along with a fight against the stigmas, there has also been an increased drive to find new ways to help those struggling with mental illness, and some unexpected outlets have come into the light.

One of these unexpected outlets? Choral singing.

However, it’s not a new idea that choral singing has mental health benefits; a 2012 study published in The Journal of Public Mental Health found that singing in a choir benefited people from all walks of life and could potentially be used to treat mental illness – and this study doesn’t stand alone. The sense of belonging that comes from being part of a choir in conjunction with creating music together has a profound impact on participants.

"I go to church and sing in the choir and I feel uplifted and much better walking out of there." - Craig Mohre

None of this information is new to Susan Wiechart-White, retired music educator and cofounder of Bexley Choral Society.

“We sing together of joys and sorrows and support each other in a variety of ways,” she says.

This is a sentiment echoed by New Albany Community Foundation President Craig Mohre. Mohre began to sing in choir during grade school and never stopped. He was a member of The Ohio State University Men’s Glee Club and still sings in his church choir today.

“There’s a sense of community that is formed. You form relationships and become a family,” he says. “You’re creating music. At times it’s spiritual, at times it’s flat-out fun. I enjoy the bonding that happens; you’re relying on others and they’re relying on you.”

The benefits Mohre has experienced aren’t just mental, but physical as well.

“I think about taking deeper breaths. I think about using my diaphragm more; I do choral workouts,” he says.

Wiechart-White has had similar experiences during her choral career.

“People new to choir often mention improvements in breath stamina and clarity of focus that rehearsal requires.”

While there is less research on the physical benefits of singing, a review of previous studies conducted on singing and respiratory diseases published in The Journal of Voice last year indicated positive results and a need for further research.

Regardless of the results of any future studies, to Mohre the benefits of choral singing are evidenced in his own life every day.

“I’ve had many Sundays where I woke up feeling not well or in a lousy mood, and I go to church and sing in the choir and I feel uplifted and much better walking out of there,” he says.

